Top twenty rated Ohio State football defensive recruits of all time
In case you haven’t heard, the Ohio State football program technically landed its highest-rated defensive prospect in the history of keeping track of these sorts of things. That’s right, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau picked the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC, and Washington on Sunday — and all of Buckeye Nation rejoiced.
It got us thinking though. Who are the other highly rated defensive prospects that he passed over on the way to becoming the best? So, we decided to check and share it all with you based on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The tools haven’t been around that long, and that means we’re not going all the way back to the 70s and 80s — not even the 90s in fact.
Still, you’ll see that there are some pretty big names on the list, and the fact that Tamilauio is ranked ahead of them all should have everyone pretty excited.
So, here it is. The top twenty defensive commitments in the history of tracking and ranking prospects in Ohio State’s recruiting efforts. We count down from twenty to No. 1 Tuimoloau.
Taron Vincent, Defensive Line
Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) following the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9884 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2018 class
No. 1 rated defensive tackle, No. 20 overall prospect
C.J. Hicks, Linebacker
Kettering Alter running back C.J. Hicks Jr is tackled by Hamilton Badin defenders during their playoff game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9886 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2022 class
No. 2 rated linebacker, No. 17 overall prospect
Adolphus Washington, Defensive End
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (92) in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9895 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2012 class
No. 2 weakside defensive end, No. 19 overall prospect
Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker
December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9896 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2014 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 22 overall prospect
Dorian Bell, Linebacker
Sept 2, 2010; Columbus, OH, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Andre Booker (19) fumbles while being tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominic Clarke (28) and linebacker Dorian Bell (11) on the opening play of their game at Ohio Stadium. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9899 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2009 class
No. 2 rated outside linebacker, No. 20 overall prospect
Curtis Grant, Linebacker
Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Curtis Grant (14) celebrates a big defensive play against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9901 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2011 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 23 overall prospect
Shaun Wade, Cornerback
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9904 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 2 rated cornerback, No. 17 overall prospect
Jamario O'Neal, Cornerback
Jan 7, 2008: New Orleans, LA, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jamario O'Neal (3) carries the ball after making a catch in the first quarter against the LSU Tigers during the BCS National Championship game at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9908 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2005 class
No. 3 rated cornerback, No. 23 overall prospect
Donte Whitner, Cornerback
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9912 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2003 class
No. 3 rated cornerback, No. 22 overall prospect
Marco Cooper, Linebacker
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9918 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2000 class
No. 1 rated outside linebacker, No. 16 overall prospect
Jaheim Singletary, Cornerback
https://twitter.com/Jaheim2_/status/1402791753846042625?s=20
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9918 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2022 class
No. 5 rated cornerback, No. 12 overall prospect
Mike D'Andrea, Linebacker
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 24: Linebacker Mike D'Andrea #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes stands on the sideline during the NCAA Pigskin Classic against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on August 24, 2002 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Texas Tech 45-21. (Photo by Mark Lyons/Getty Images)
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9926 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2002 class
No. 1 rated inside linebacker, No. 16 overall prospect
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9933 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2019 class
No. 2 rated strongside defensive end, No. 12 overall prospect
Baron Browning, Linebacker
Nov 23, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) celebrates after pressuring Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis (7) into an incomplete pass in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9940 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 1 rated outside linebacker, No. 11 overall prospect
Jeff Okudah, Cornerback
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9955 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 1 rated cornerback, No. 8 overall prospect
Chase Young, Defensive End
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9957 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 2 rated weakside defensive end, No. 7 overall prospect
Nick Bosa, Defensive End
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9965 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2016 class
No. 1 rated strongside defensive end, No. 8 overall prospect
Noah Spence, Defensive End
Sep 14, 2013; Berkeley, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Spence (8) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated the Golden Bears 52-34. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9975 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2012 class
No. 1 rated weakside defensive end, No. 5 overall prospect
Jack Sawyer, Defensive End
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets ready for the start of the Ohio State Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9982 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 3 rated defensive lineman, No. 4 overall prospect
J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End
https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1411779774914043907?s=20
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9990 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
247Sports Composite Rating: .9990 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2021 class

No. 2 rated defensive lineman, No. 4 overall prospect
