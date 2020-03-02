The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3

3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4

4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2

5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8

7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6

8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13

9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9

10. Louisville 24-6 948 11

11. Creighton 22-7 843 10

12. Duke 23-6 809 7

13. Oregon 22-7 802 14

14. Villanova 22-7 779 12

15. BYU 24-7 756 17

16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24

17. Auburn 24-5 575 15

18. Iowa 20-9 492 18

19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23

20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16

21. Houston 22-7 265 25

22. Virginia 21-7 219 -

23. Illinois 20-9 208 -

24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -

25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.