The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (62) 14-0 1,598 1
2. Baylor (2) 12-0 1,538 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,445 3
4. Iowa 12-2 1,420 5
5. Texas 11-2 1,289 4
6. Tennessee 10-1 1,242 10
7. Michigan 11-1 1,197 7
8. Houston 11-1 1,155 11
9. Kansas 10-3 1,072 6
10. Wisconsin 11-3 939 9
11. Creighton 10-3 833 8
12. Texas Tech 11-4 792 15
13. Virginia 9-2 778 18
14. West Virginia 9-4 732 13
15. Ohio St. 11-3 631 21
16. Virginia Tech 11-2 536 20
17. Minnesota 11-4 507 23
18. Alabama 11-3 487 -
19. Missouri 8-2 462 17
20. Clemson 9-2 354 12
21. Oregon 9-2 235 22
22. Illinois 9-5 232 14
23. UConn 7-1 209 25
24. UCLA 11-2 195 -
25. Saint Louis 7-1 172 24
Others receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma St. 119, Florida St. 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise St. 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan St. 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah St. 1, Purdue 1.