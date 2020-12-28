The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1,598 1
2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1,537 2
3. Kansas 8-1 1,458 3
4. Villanova 8-1 1,370 5
5. Houston 7-0 1,313 6
6. Wisconsin 8-1 1,249 9
7. Tennessee 6-0 1,217 8
8. Texas 7-1 1,109 10
9. West Virginia 7-2 1,080 7
10. Iowa 7-2 1,008 4
11. Creighton 7-2 926 13
12. Missouri 6-0 888 14
13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11
15. Illinois 7-3 650 18
16. Michigan 7-0 582 19
17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12
18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21
19. Northwestern 6-1 350 -
20. Duke 3-2 290 20
21. Oregon 6-1 252 25
21. Minnesota 8-1 252 -
23. Virginia 4-2 238 16
24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.