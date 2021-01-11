The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1,599 1
2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1,536 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,436 3
4. Texas 10-1 1,422 4
5. Iowa 11-2 1,322 5
6. Kansas 10-2 1,220 6
7. Michigan 10-0 1,161 10
8. Creighton 10-2 1,151 7
9. Wisconsin 10-2 1,110 8
10. Tennessee 9-1 1,093 9
11. Houston 10-1 993 11
12. Clemson 9-1 747 19
13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14
14. Illinois 9-4 694 12
15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18
16. Louisville 8-1 464 -
17. Missouri 7-2 436 13
18. Virginia 7-2 403 22
19. Duke 5-2 397 21
20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19
21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 -
22. Oregon 9-2 264 17
23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16
24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23
25. UConn 6-1 181 -
Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.