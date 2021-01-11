The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
·1 min read

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1,599 1

2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1,536 2

3. Villanova 8-1 1,436 3

4. Texas 10-1 1,422 4

5. Iowa 11-2 1,322 5

6. Kansas 10-2 1,220 6

7. Michigan 10-0 1,161 10

8. Creighton 10-2 1,151 7

9. Wisconsin 10-2 1,110 8

10. Tennessee 9-1 1,093 9

11. Houston 10-1 993 11

12. Clemson 9-1 747 19

13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14

14. Illinois 9-4 694 12

15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18

16. Louisville 8-1 464 -

17. Missouri 7-2 436 13

18. Virginia 7-2 403 22

19. Duke 5-2 397 21

20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19

21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 -

22. Oregon 9-2 264 17

23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16

24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23

25. UConn 6-1 181 -

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

