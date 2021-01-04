The Top Twenty Five

The Guardian

* Giants relied on Eagles win over Washington for playoff place * Philly opted to replace starter with back-up during gameThe New York Giants reacted in fury after their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, made several questionable decisions during their regular season finale against Washington.The Giants had beaten the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Sunday, meaning they would win the NFC East – and a place in the playoffs – if the Eagles beat Washington. The Eagles, perhaps with an eye on a better position in this year’s draft, sat a number of starters. Then, with the game finely balanced in the fourth quarter, Eagles coach Doug Pederson replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with the team’s third-stringer, Nate Sudfeld. Sudfeld promptly lost a fumble and threw an interception as Washington won the game 20-14 and sealed the NFC East.“This is sickening,” wrote Giants receiver Darius Slayton on Twitter. “You play the game to win point blank period JJ Watt said it best the other day outside of how it effects us this just disrespectful to the game.”> Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game> > — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021“I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right?” added Slayton’s teammate, Golden Tate. Running back Saquon Barkley wrote: “Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on.”Pederson, meanwhile, insisted Sudfeld deserved his chance. “Nate has been here for four years and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps,” Pederson said after the game.Washington will now play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week’s wildcard round. The Giants, meanwhile, ended the season with a 6-10 record.