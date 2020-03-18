The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1,623 1

2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1,547 2

3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1,505 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1,381 4

5. Baylor 26-4 1,337 5

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1,279 6

7. Creighton 24-7 1,154 7

8. Kentucky 25-6 1,118 8

9. Michigan St. 22-9 1,023 9

10. Villanova 24-7 1,011 11

11. Duke 25-6 990 10

12. Maryland 24-7 924 12

13. Oregon 24-7 892 13

14. Louisville 24-7 768 15

15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16

16. Virginia 23-7 586 17

17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18

18. BYU 24-8 537 14

19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19

20. Auburn 25-6 453 20

21. Illinois 21-10 263 21

22. Houston 23-8 179 22

23. Butler 22-9 165 24

24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22

25. Iowa 20-11 109 25

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.