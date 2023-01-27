TOP TWEETS: Why is Jeremy Pruitt trending on Twitter?

Former Alabama football defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has had his name in the headlines for a few days. Ever since Pete Golding announced his departure from the Crimson Tide program for the Ole Miss defensive coordinator job, Pruitt has been one of the most talked-about potential candidates.

With Nick Saban and the Alabama program, not much information leaks from behind closed doors. Though many may speculate, no one can be certain who the candidates are to replace Golding at DC. That doesn’t stop the rumors from swirling.

Pruitt’s name is trending on Twitter as fans and analysts discuss the possibility of him being cleared by the SEC and returning to Alabama in some capacity.

It was a different brand of defense

Alabama’s Defense next year if Jeremy Pruitt is cleared by the SEC pic.twitter.com/y22otx2GDo — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) January 26, 2023

Could this be something?

Jeremy Pruitt bought a truck two hours away from Tuscaloosa yesterday 👀 pic.twitter.com/HrKnFntebp — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) January 27, 2023

Probably not

Landers-McLarty Ford salesman tells Touchdown Alabama Jeremy Pruitt was asked multiple times by other employees if he was going to be Alabama's defensive coordinator 👀 pic.twitter.com/wjZJZMAsdG — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 27, 2023

That 2016 defense was elite

Coach Pruitt walking into the facility on Monday ready to bring the 2016 Alabama defensive standard back pic.twitter.com/QKMlgA2BgB — Brandon Mraz (@mrazbrandon) January 27, 2023

Alabama fans want Pruitt

Story continues

It’s a great day to announce Pruitt addition to the staff .🤗🤗 — Josh Here Elite Vanilla (@Jsheff001) January 27, 2023

Would it be shocking?

There is a lot of speculation around the coordinators at Alabama… One thing I will say – I will be SHOCKED if it is not Jeremy Pruitt. The NCAA has been soft on everyone else with allegations similar to his. He has been out of CFB for 2 years. It’s time for him to come home. — Jamey Barnes (@JBarnesRTR) January 27, 2023

The confidence in this defense was immeasurable

Rumors coming in that Jeremy Pruitt could return as the Bama DC. Not a good sign for the SEC if he comes home. pic.twitter.com/RWmWNp2v4v — The Wagon Podcast (@podcast_wagon) January 26, 2023

This fan just wants pizza and Pruitt

It's Friday so it's pizza night and unrelated but bring Jeremy Pruitt home. #RollTide 🐘 — JOHN (@jdh0577) January 27, 2023

Pruitt to Tuscaloosa is a possibility

Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to Alabama is very much in play as sources tell Tide Illustrated that he was on campus this week. More on that as well as an update on Alabama's search for a new OC here ⬇️ 📎https://t.co/ebm2kq0VYk pic.twitter.com/wXicIWFAxo — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 26, 2023

A debatable, but strong take

DAMN look at how Pruitt took Kirby's recruits and took the team's defensive average ranking from a 3.25 to a 1.0. Pruitt>Kirby as a defensive mind. The stats are clear. https://t.co/jUDtdGpK6I — JOE KINES SZN (@BeardenBurner) January 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire