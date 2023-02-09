Top trash-talk sound bites from 2022 season 'NFL Mic'd Up'
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
People love their conspiracy theories.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.
Caldwell remains unemployed in the NFL ranks, while white candidates with far less successful resumes continue to land coaching jobs.
There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for [more]
Draymond Green doesn't love the Mavericks' blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving for this one reason.
If Bears GM Ryan Poles had a do-over for the 2022 NFL Draft, would he do anything differently?
Rose is aiming for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this year