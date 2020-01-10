Top Transfer Targets - Wildcard time

*to the tune of what do you do with a drunken sailor* What do you do with a broken FPL team, what do you do with a broken FPL team, what do you do with a broken FPL team? Wildcard in the morning!

That’s right, if you got my not so subtle hint, this week’s version of Top Transfer targets will go through my early wildcard in my attempt to save my season. I generally don’t recommend wildcarding before deadline day but sometimes, it’s the best thing to do and that’s where I found myself. I’ll go through the players that I picked and why starting now.

Keepers:

A holdover from my original side, I can't pick between Dean Henderson and Matt Ryan so why not keep rotating both? They offset each other's tougher fixtures and are the two top-scoring keepers in FPL. My side was weak in a lot of areas, but the keeper wasn't one of them.

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 7.5m, 38.0%): It's time to rectify one of my biggest mistakes of the season. Selling Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to his 24 point outing. Not only did I miss that, but I also missed two clean sheets with only one coming in from his replacement Matt Targett who then got injured. Well, it was a mistake and now it costs .3m more for me to own Alexander-Arnold. Lesson learned he's a season keeper.

Joe Gomez (Liverpool 5.2m, 2.6%): See, Liverpool keeping clean sheets. Gomez could have a chance at losing his spot, but cleans on the cheap are tough to come by and Liverpool are keeping them again.

Djibril Sidibe (Everton 5.4m, 1.9%): Attacking fullbacks at a cut-rate price? Attacking fullbacks that sometimes lineup in midfield? Check and check. Add in the upcoming schedule for Everton that will see them face Brighton, West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal, there are points to be had.

Craig Cathcart (Watford 4.3m, 1.9%): Rotational Watford defender who will likely score more points that Martin Kelly who he replaces.

John Lundstram (Sheffield United 5.1m, 47.0%): Another season keeper, There’s no real reason to sell Lord Lundstram unless he gets an injury to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Midfielders:

Richarlison (Everton 8.0m, 11.5%): One of the larger punts that I’m taking but under Carlo Ancelotti I have liked the positivity in the Everton attack. Always a threat to score and considering that he is never really a threat to miss games or get subbed early, he’s an easy guy to back. Dominic Calvert-Lewin may have one more goal in fewer minutes played, but Richarlison has been the guy to score at a more consistent clip.

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 10.6m, 51.4%): Another season keeper, I have too much value invested in De Bruyne after getting him for 9.5m at the beginning of the season. While he hasn’t kept up his torrid pace from the start of the season, the highs (14, 19 point outputs) are too high to go without.

Mo Salah (Liverpool, 12.3m, 25.0%): Double game week preparedness check, it’s splitting hairs between Salah and Mane so I went with the one who sometimes lines up as a point forward.

James Maddison (Leicester 7.7m, 27.1%): My biggest toss-up in midfield, Maddison continuously feels like he should be scoring higher than he has but being over set plays for the Foxes gives him a nice boost. I am a little concerned about him not featuring versus Southampton this weekend but if he doesn’t feature, I like my fifth midfielder.

Pedro Neto (Wolves 5.0m, .1%): Out goes Adama Traore, in comes the Diogo Jota replacement. While I’m unsure of what the extent of Jota’s injury is, he was mostly ineffective prior to it so I’d assume there will be rotation even if he is healthy. All Neto needs to do is score a few more goals and the spot could be his. If not, he’ll be downgraded with no harm done.

Forwards

Jamie Vardy (Leicester 10.0, 49.3%): Unless his leg falls off, Jamie Vardy isn’t leaving my side.

Danny Ings (Southampton 6.7m, 20.6%): Ings’ is proving to be one of the best values in FPL this season and just when you think that he’ll slow down, he keeps up the goals and rolls in the bonus points.

Neal Maupay (Brighton 5.8m, 2.2%): It came down to Maupay vs Calvert-Lewin for my final spot and Maupay won due to being the top dog at Brighton and having a slightly more favorable schedule in the short term.

