Top transfer quarterback commits to Georgia

After visiting Athens earlier this week, the top ranked quarterback in the transfer portal has officially committed to Georgia. Jaden Rashada, who started three games a season ago in his freshman year at Arizona State, made his decision to join the Bulldogs official on Thursday through his agent.

As the quarterback of the Sun Devils a year ago, Rashada completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He missed much of the year due to injuries. Rashada is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and had previously signed Florida in that cycle, before being released due to the failure of his initial NIL deal with the Gators.

For Georgia, landing Rashada is a major victory. Kirby Smart had been publicly looking for a fourth scholarship quarterback to join Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, and Ryan Puglisi on the roster for this season. Rashada also provides an experience boost given Stockton having zero collegiate starts and Puglisi being unable to fully participate in his first spring game with the program.

In terms of the future, Rashada could be a potential starter for the 2025 season after the likely departure of Carson Beck to the NFL. The 2025 quarterback battle could be an intriguing competition.

