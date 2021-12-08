Top transfer portal wide receiver options for the Auburn Tigers

It’s widely assumed that Auburn will add wide receivers to its roster via the transfer portal.

The Tigers need a spark at the receiver position to accompany Kobe Hudson and crew in 2022. Last offseason, Bryan Harsin and his staff brought in Demetris Robertson from Georgia to be the number one wide receiver.

This season, the offense may look drastically different. A new offensive line, a new coordinator, and a sense of urgency to win have fallen on this coaching staff and the Auburn football program.

The Tigers need help at the wide receiver position. Let’s look at a few options that make sense in the transfer portal.

Theo Wease, WR Oklahoma

Theo Wease had a productive 2020 campaign but suffered an injury in practice back in September. He has left Oklahoma like several of his former teammates. He could to Auburn and make an immediate impact.

Joseph Scates, WR, Iowa State

Scates had a limited role in 2021. He caught eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown but at 6-foot-3, the former 4-star has the size that could help Auburn on the outside.

RaJae Johnson, WR, UAB

We saw Auburn go after a UAB player before when they brought in Tony Fair last season. RaJae Johnson is a physical player with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that touts some experience. In 2021, he had 23 catches for 394 yards and a score.

Jafar Armstrong, WR, Illinois/Notre Dame

Jafar Armstrong played a small role in Notre Dame”s offense in 2020 before transferring to Illinois. With the Illini, he didn’t record a stat. He is a former 3-star recruit listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.

Latrell Fordham, WR, Eastern Michigan

Latrell Fordham is a lean 6-foot-4, 180 pound wide receiver that had eight catches for 107 yards and a score last season.

He shows athleticism and length on his tape and could be a fun addition.

