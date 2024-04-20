There is a top transfer portal wide receiver with the last name ‘Badger’

There is a wide receiver in the transfer portal that would be a perfect fit with Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers.

First, he’s an exceptional player and would fit seamlessly in Phil Longo’s offense.

Second, his name is Elijhah Badger. The last name is fitting.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

Badger entered the portal on Friday after four years at Arizona State. He was one of the Sun Devils’ top receiving options the last two seasons, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns combined in that time.

The former four-star recruit in the class of 2020 is expected to be one of the more sought-after receivers during this transfer portal cycle. Wisconsin could use another top option along with Will Pauling, Bryson Green and the rest of the room.

Badger’s talent would fit well, as would his last name.

Arizona State star receiver Elijhah Badger is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247Sports. (@ChrisKarpman 1st). Had been set to be one of the Big 12’s top WRs. Despite uneven QB play, the former top-140 overall recruit posted 135 catches, 1,579 yards & 11 TDs… pic.twitter.com/30NeaxNyrf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 19, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire