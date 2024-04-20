Advertisement

There is a top transfer portal wide receiver with the last name ‘Badger’

Ben Kenney
There is a wide receiver in the transfer portal that would be a perfect fit with Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers.

First, he’s an exceptional player and would fit seamlessly in Phil Longo’s offense.

Second, his name is Elijhah Badger. The last name is fitting.

Badger entered the portal on Friday after four years at Arizona State. He was one of the Sun Devils’ top receiving options the last two seasons, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns combined in that time.

The former four-star recruit in the class of 2020 is expected to be one of the more sought-after receivers during this transfer portal cycle. Wisconsin could use another top option along with Will Pauling, Bryson Green and the rest of the room.

Badger’s talent would fit well, as would his last name.

 

