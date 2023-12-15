Top transfer portal safety has Ohio State in top three

After losing several defensive backs to the transfer portal including safeties Kye Stokes and Cam Martinez, Ohio State may be looking to add to the room. One of the best available has listed Ohio State in his top three.

Kamari Ramsey is listed as the No. 2 safety in the portal and could be headed to Columbus. Ramsey spent the past two seasons in southern California at UCLA where he’s tallied 45 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception. With good size, the California native stands at 6-1 and weighs 205.

The Buckeyes are battling what will be two other Big Ten schools come next year in USC and Washington.

UCLA star transfer Safety Kamari Ramsey, his final 3 schools: USC Trojans ✌️

Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰

Washington Huskies ☔️ Where will he land? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c1DDXKxbZP — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 15, 2023

Ramsey would be a nice pick up to add depth to the Ohio State secondary. We’ll keep you up to date as more develops in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire