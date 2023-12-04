Top transfer portal landing spots for former UCLA QB Dante Moore

Dante Moore has transferred from the UCLA Bruin program. With the portal opening on December 4, it’s time to think about where he may land.

Moore was ranked the No. 3 quarterback and a top-20 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite

Moore originally committed to Oregon in July of 2022 before flipping his commitment to UCLA in December.

He appeared in nine games this season as a true freshman and threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Moore split time with redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, who threw for 964 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions, and fellow quarterback transfer Collin Schlee, who came to UCLA from Kent State.

Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, LSU, Washington, USC, Miami and Oregon are projected as the top schools to land the former five-star Detroit native. Dante Moore is very much in demand, though his 2023 UCLA season under Chip Kelly suggests he is a project more than a quick-fix option. That adds a layer of intrigue to his portal recruitment by other schools.

