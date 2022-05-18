Top transfer Jordan Addison is reportedly down to two schools

Two lucky programs are reportedly still in the race for the Biletnikoff winner and top overall player in the transfer portal.

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison entered the transfer portal days after reports surfaced that the star pass catcher received a significant NIL offer from Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans.

Rather than just quickly committing to USC like many expected, Addison chose to take an official visit to Texas first, where he reconnected with his former position coach Brennan Marion.

Reports indicated that Addison would follow up the Texas visit with an official visit to USC, which he did last weekend, along with a trip to Alabama. However, Inside Texas reported on Monday that it appears to be a two-team race for Addison.

USC and Texas will battle it out for his recruitment over the coming days, and a decision could come as early as this week.

Many Texas players have been advocating for Addison to join the Longhorns since he officially entered the portal, and Marion has been flirting around with the idea on Twitter as well.

There’s a rumor going round about me & you… Stirring up our lil town… The last week or 2… There’s a rumor going round round round what you say we make it true… — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) May 17, 2022

Neither the Trojans or Longhorns have gaping needs at wide receiver, but your roster can never be too talented. Addison would be the cherry on top of an excellent offseason by Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

