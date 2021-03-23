Top-Tier Outfielders full of Five-Cat Studs









We're less than two weeks away from MLB's Opening Day and we can't wait. As all of our favorite players are getting into form, fantasy baseball managers are doing the same. With a full season on deck this year, we here at NBC Sports EDGE are ready to provide all the knowledge and tools you need to dominate your league.

To celebrate both baseball's return and our continuously updated 2021 MLB Draft Guide, we're continuing to offer looks at what we've produced all the way up to Opening Day. With a loaded arsenal of content -- from positional rankings, ADP reports and season-long projections, to mock drafts, projected lineups and draft cheat sheets -- we are as proud as we've ever been of what we've put together and are eager to share it with you in the coming weeks. No matter the format or size of your league, we are confident we can deliver the tools you need to secure that championship hardware.

We've showed off rankings, positional showdowns, expert outliers and more for the upcoming season, and recently we've been diving into our player tiers. Tiers go one step further than rankings, allowing you to assess a player's outlook relative to other who offer similar value, but perhaps at a much lower draft cost. We looked at Starting Pitchers last week and today let's check out the Outfielders.

Tier 1

1) Ronald Acuna - ATL

2) Juan Soto - WSH

3) Christian Yelich - MLW

4) Mookie Betts - LAD

5) Mike Trout - LAA

With apologies to the top tier at shortstop, the top tier of outfielders features the best collection of fantasy options on the board. Granted, there are many more outfielders in baseball than there are shortstops, so it stands to reason. There may be a temptation to knock Yelich down a peg after his poor showing in 2020, but trust the larger sample size. Between the 2018-2019 seasons, the now 29-year-old hit .327/.415/.631 with 80 homers and 52 steals in 277 games.

Tier 2

6) Cody Bellinger - LAD

7) Bryce Harper - PHI

8) Eloy Jimenez - CWS

9) Luis Robert - CWS

10) Byron Buxton - MIN

11) Kyle Tucker - HOU

12) Marcell Ozuna - ATL

Bellinger has seemingly been a different player in each of his first four major league seasons, which makes it difficult to project what 2021 might bring, but at least we know that the ceiling for the 2019 NL MVP is sky-high. Robert and Tucker are the group’s newbies as young, five-category studs on the rise. If you want to gripe about how poorly Robert played in the second half of 2020, you first have to acknowledge how brilliant he was in July and August.

