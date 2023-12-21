Top-tier Idaho OL Rakeem Johnson signs with MSU football

One of the top players from Idaho in the 2024 class has signed with Michigan State.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson signed his national letter of intent with the Spartans on Wednesday. The early signing period opened on Wednesday, with 17 prospects in the 2024 class signing with the Spartans.

Johnson ranks as the No. 85 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Idaho.

Johnson was previously committed to Oregon State but flipped to Michigan State to follow new head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff. He also held notable offers from BYU, Washington State, Cal, Air Force and Boise State.

