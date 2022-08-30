Top throws by rookie quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL preseason

Some are saying that the rookie quarterback class is outperforming their expectations so far this preseason. Although this may be true, the bar was set pretty low, as there was only one quarterback selected in the first round of this years’ draft — Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, selected with the 20th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. .

Most rookie quarterbacks, no matter their draft position, are more than capable of making at least one ‘wow’ throw when given a chance. It’s maintaining that success which makes the position tough.

Although none of these rookie quarterbacks are starters, they are still making it difficult for coaches to keep them on the sidelines. So, let’s jump right into it and highlight the best throws made by rookie quarterbacks throughout the NFL preseason!

Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Malik Willis outpaced everyone in the NFL in rushing yards this preseason with 159 yards, a testament to his impressive athleticism. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, he ended the first half 12-for-15 in passing with 167 of the 187 total yards by the Titans. In the three games total he had 318 passing yards, 11.3 yards per carry and three total touchdowns.

Here is his best throw from the three preseason games:

What made this throw impressive was his ability to change his throwing motion without hindering his velocity or accuracy. It’s becoming obvious on why starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill said it wasn’t his job to mentor the rookie.

Story continues

Although Willis might not be quite ready yet, it’s only a matter of time before he takes that starting job.

Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins

(Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)

Thompson ended his first NFL preseason with a passer rating of 138.4, as he completed 36 for 48 passes for 450 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Thompson also made our Doug Farrar’s,list of Secret Fuperstars for week three of 2022 NFL preseason.

The clip below may not have been a completion, but it certainly should be considered as a “dime” based on placement alone.

Skyler Thompson with a BOMB to EZE he would’ve caught it if not for pass interference. First down #FinsUp #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/n03WS3wTno — El Capitan (Chris) The Fins Tail Gate (@thefinstailgate) August 28, 2022

“He’s made it tough, hasn’t he,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday of Thompson’s ability to evade roster cuts. “I think those type of players that are able to, as rookies, come in and contribute, are always really exciting, and it’s more rare that you see a quarterback doing that.”

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Ridder ended his first NFL preseason with 431 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 58 rushing yards, and an 87.7 passer rating.

Even though Ridder had a rough start in last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he opened with an interception, he recovered well and ended up making his best throw on a third and long. (second video below)

an earlier completion by Ridder on an Out route to convert on 3rd & long. Has an extra hitch but the ball is still coming out right as the WR is breaking. And with plenty of arm strength to line the throw in there anyways. pic.twitter.com/WIhLrXnXqE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 29, 2022

In the clip above, the Falcons are in a 3X1 formation with the receiver on the line of scrimmage running a corner route towards the sideline. With a small window to complete this pass, Ridder throws a laser to give his offense a new set of downs.

As our own Mark Schofield explained in his piece about Ridder, the Falcons have a good problem at quarterback. It’s not a matter of if, but when, Ridder will be starting this season.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Sam Howell ended his first NFL preseason going 43-for-69 for 547 passing yards. In his last game against the Carolina Panthers, he went 24-for-35 for 280 yards, one touchdown and a 102.1 passer rating.

Howell surprisingly had a lot of great film over these three games, it was hard to choose just one. So, inevitably, I didn’t, here are the two best throws he made this preseason:

Here's the Sam Howell deep pass Dyami Brown DID catch against the Ravens. Watch Howell's subtle pocket movement to re-set, and hitting the deep crosser with anticipation. pic.twitter.com/rwsHYHZR2R — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 29, 2022

When it’s all said and done, his best throw was actually one that ended up getting dropped!

Sam Howell is getting actively sabotaged, I can’t take this pic.twitter.com/DpXXX9v5he — Nico (@elitetakes_) August 27, 2022

What makes this throw more impressive, is when you see the placement from the all-22 angle.

Sam Howell throwing the hole shot here to Dyami Brown who wasn't able to bring it in. I still like the throw tho.

From the endzone angle check out the knockback Malik Harrison gets on the RG. pic.twitter.com/8xvSjgN4Sk — MC (@abukari) August 29, 2022

Overall, Howell showed impressive development from game one to game three. He had incredible poise even when he pockets collapsed and was able to remain elusive to keep drives alive. As Doug Farrar explained in his recent piece about the rookie quarterback, Howell is a good value in the fifth round.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Kenny Pickett continues to make the quarterback race interesting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the preseason, Pickett completed 29 of 36 passes for 261 passing yards and three touchdowns, which gave him a 124.7 passer rating.

One of the most impressive drives was in his second game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I broke down that drive in a piece about the Steelers quarterback controversary.

Pickett’s most impressive throw came in his last game against the Detroit Lions.

Kenny Pickett proving a lot of guys right, "it's not the size that matters, it's how you use it." …strictly talking hand size. 👋

pic.twitter.com/LGVXpVDvKl — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 29, 2022

Pickett made a perfect back-shoulder throw. and it was also his longest pass of the entire preseason.

Pickett will continue to grow and as previously stated, and in the end, its Mitch Trubisky’s position to lose!

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire