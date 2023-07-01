Top three tight ends in the Big Ten for 2023

The Big Ten is packed with talented tight ends and unlike most conferences, the majority of Big Ten teams like to utilize the tight end. We recently discussed the wide receivers in the Big Ten and other than the top two, it was hard to identify a clear-cut number three guy, but the tight end list was hard to compile for the opposite reason.

The Big Ten has five legitimate candidates to be placed in our top three list, but we wanted to stick with a familiar face and some unique transfers that have impressive resumes and are heading to favorable situations. Once again we see the Ohio State Buckeyes represent with a top-tier receiving talent that is on another level from the rest of the Big Ten.

The other two players on this list are transfers, but one with Big Ten experience and the other rolling the dice on his third team, but now it’s time to dive in.

Why the Pick

Arik Gilbert is one of the more underrated transfer portal additions in the entire conference considering that this time last year he was viewed as a potential first-round selection before having a disappointing season with Georgia, hence the transfer.

Why the Pick

Erick All is another giant transfer, but this time within the conference. All is transferring to Iowa from Michigan and looking for a fresh start after missing a majority of last season. All underwent spine surgery in October and should be 100% for 2023.

I'll use this thread to drop videos about college football players and things I'm excited to see this year. Let's start with Erick All. Yes, an Iowa offense player. Iowa has to replace LaPorta. He was solid at Michigan. /thread pic.twitter.com/Rg4lyrUhIO — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) May 2, 2023

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Cade Stover is likely going to be an early-round selection in 2024 and would arguably be the best tight end in the nation if not for the superstar down south. Stover has the receiving ability of an elite receiver to go along with top-notch acceleration and can hang in and block ends one on one.

I think my favorite story in the NFL Draft class this year is Ohio State TE Cade Stover, who switched from defensive end to tight end in the 2022 spring. Now, he’s a legitimate NFL prospect. pic.twitter.com/jkuX3gnHDU — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) June 15, 2023

