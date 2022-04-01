Who are the top three teams in NFC today? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss who are the top three teams in NFC today. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The middle of the field has been an easy target when facing the Rams defense, but Bobby Wagner changes that.
Sportsbooks have started to release their 2022 NFL win totals for the upcoming season. The Patriots' number is a bit lower than you might expect.
On April Fools Day, let's take a look back at some of the best trickery and deception in sports history.
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a few losses this offseason, but they filled a need with the signing of Bobby Wagner.
Connor McDavid has hit the 100-point mark for already the fifth time in his career and has put himself in some pretty exclusive company.
"I think another year in our system, Kyler and him building his relationship, will be really good," Kingsbury said at the NFL annual meeting.
Former Browns getting second and third chances around the league used to be rare. Much more common now:
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
It strains belief that Arians retired so that Todd Bowles would get a chance to coach Brady. What's the real story?
Raiders made several moves at RB in the first couple days of free agency. Josh McDaniels explains why that was 'critical' need.
Arch Manning now heads to Tuscaloosa.
Every Patriots fans' heart skipped a beat while seeing this tweet.
Jack Nicklaus, 82, has decided that his time partaking in the Par 3 Contest has ended. But, his annual April trip to Augusta hasn't.
The Patriots' plans for the 2022 NFL draft have changed slightly after free agency.
There's no game afoot with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has a desired outcome for the Jimmy Garoppolo saga, and it's easy to decipher from his words at the Annual NFL Meeting.
Bobby Wagner shared his excitement about joining the Rams on Instagram, saying it'll be fun "for a lot of reasons"
Former safety Malcolm Jenkins played 13 seasons in the NFL and was one of the most outspoken players in the league. That hasn't changed In retirement.
The quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class have been heavily criticized, but two could end up hearing their names called very early.
The NFL owners made a big splash by updating the league’s playoff overtime rules. Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey look at why it finally gets rid of the antiquated drama of a coin flip.