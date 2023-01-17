Top three quarterbacks left in the transfer portal

It is official, C.J. Stroud has finally declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and the Ohio State Buckeyes are forced to move on to the next possible answer at quarterback. The most obvious and likely choice is the former five-star stud from Pennsylvania, Kyle McCord. However, Devin Brown, who was also a 5-star prospect in last year’s class according to some recruiting services, may surprise some folks as well.

It is doubtful that the Ohio State coaching staff dives into the transfer portal to find their next gunslinger, but there are still some interesting names available, and OSU could always look there for depth. We have already seen Sam Hartman commit to Notre Dame, Devin Leary transfer to Kentucky, and Hudson Card announce his intentions to head to Purdue, but I wanted to dive into the top options left in the gift that keeps on giving — the transfer portal.

Walker Howard

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Howard has entered the portal after spending one season with the LSU Tigers. He was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2022 out of the state of Louisiana and was a consensus top 50 prospect and top ten quarterback in the country.

Sam Huard

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Huard is a former five-star prospect in the class of 2021 from Washington, who originally committed to the home-state Huskies and appears ready to move on. Huard is the son of former Washington quarterback, Damon Huard, and nephew to Brock Huard.

Sam Huard throwing to Junior Alexander in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/HofsCl7kES — Evan Feather (@evanfeather42) September 25, 2022

Spencer Sanders

Syndication The Oklahoman

This one is a bit shocking as Spencer Sanders is looking for a new home after five years at Oklahoma State. Sanders has been inconsistent, but there is no denying his talent as one of the most productive players in college football and one of the best-scrambling quarterbacks in the nation. He will provide an immediate upgrade for a team, but he may have been better off rolling the dice in the NFL.

I wanna take a second to thank @SpenceSanders for everything he did for the Cowboys and I wish him nothing but the best wherever he lands next pic.twitter.com/STGgh6mYrM — Jace ✨ DallasCon ✨ (@Wayward_Jace) January 9, 2023

