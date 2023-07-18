There aren’t actually that many legitimate quarterback battles in the Big Ten this season as most teams are bringing back their starter from last season or bringing in a transfer that is going to be the obvious starter. However, there are two huge battles that will define the future of two Big Ten contenders and one underrated battle that we’ll get into.

One interesting team that has neither a returning starter nor an expected transfer starter is Penn State, but the Nittany Lions do not make this list because Drew Allar has an insane amount of hype around his game and the brief action we saw him in last season showed that there may have something special in him.

Let’s dive into the top three quarterback battles in the Big Ten.

Michigan State

Spring Game 2

What to Know

The Michigan State quarterback battle hasn’t been getting talked about enough in the national media, because of how terrible the Spartans are projected to be but with Payton Thorne leaving via the transfer portal. However, the position is a major question.

The favorite to win the battle is last year’s backup, Noah Kim, who was reportedly on fire all spring, but Katin Houser is a former four-star recruit who is the highest-rated quarterback recruit the program has seen since 2013.

Granted he’s only played in a handful of games, Noah Kim was a 3 year starter in HS and won 41 games. He’s got a lot of unproven talent. pic.twitter.com/Ma67QpQF7W — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) July 11, 2023

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

What to Know

This competition may be a hot topic in the national media, but most in Columbus feel this thing is over. Kyle McCord already has decent experience with 12 career games completing 41-of-58 passing attempts for 606 yards and three touchdowns. He is a former five-star recruit who was thrown to the wolves when C.J. Stroud was injured and fared well.

Devin Brown is a bit greener than McCord and his injury in the spring felt like a nail in the coffin for his opportunity to start in 2023. Brown has an insanely high ceiling, but this feels like McCord’s job to lose. It’s clearly not over yet and no starter has been named, so we’ll know more in the fall.

Ryan Day has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. That said all signs seem to indicate that Kyle McCord will be the week one starter. Here is a reminder of what he can do as a starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/O26f3epmtb — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 13, 2023

Nebraska

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

It is very clear that Jeff Sims is going to be the starter for Nebraska now that last year’s starter, Casey Thompson, transferred to Florida Atlantic. But don’t be shocked if the Cornhuskers have a rough season and decide to shake things up. Nebraska hasn’t had a quarterback start every game in five seasons and Sims isn’t known for being the most consistent player.

As far as a true quarterback battle is concerned this job is over, but Heinrich Haarberg had a good spring and is also very athletic and could be a surprise starter at some point this season.

TRANSFER TUESDAY: @HuskerFBNation QB Jeff Sims, transfer from GT, has ALL the tools to develop into an NFL QB Been a fan/closely following since seeing Jeff workout in’19 NFL arm, plus athleticism, and an easy throwing style leads to ample upside. Expecting a breakout season 👀 pic.twitter.com/2FzIF6CR70 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) June 27, 2023

