Top three punters in the Big Ten for 2023

The Big Ten lacked clear-cut dominance at kicker, but the conference appears to be loaded at punter with a few guys that could have made this list. It shouldn’t be shocking that an Iowa Hawkeye made this list because the special teams are always elite, or at least it will be until another Ferentz is promoted to special teams coordinator at Nepotism U.

An Ohio State Buckeye has also made the list, but that should be expected and the third man on the list is from the Indiana Hoosiers and that may be due to their poor offense rather than pure leg talent. Now let’s dive into the top three kickers in the Big Ten entering the 2023 season.

James Evans, Indiana

Why the Pick

James Evans is the veteran leader of an expected-to-be explosive special teams unit at Indiana. He has a big leg averaging a healthy 44.3 yards per punt last season.

Like a lob wedge landing on a green. Big Ten punting porn from Indiana’s James Evans. pic.twitter.com/twKj4I1Rjo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 8, 2022

Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Jesse Mirco is entering his third season as the Buckeye punter and should improve on his already impressive 45.4 yards per punt from last year.

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Why the Pick

Tory Taylor is the other half of the most dangerous kicker/punter combination in the Big Ten. He will be a senior this season and is looking to improve on his already impressive 45.4 yards per punt. That strong average on 82 punts resulted in him earning All-American honors.

Iowa’s punter Tory Taylor is an absolute weapon Defense forced a pick the next play This is Ferentz Ball ™️ pic.twitter.com/KozgkZL8Jg — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 9, 2021

