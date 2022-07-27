Top three NFL draft-eligible outside linebackers in the Big Ten for 2022

It is never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, and one of the most polarizing and fun positions to discuss is the outside linebacker position. It is no secret that Ohio State does not have the strongest linebacking group, but there is still some high-end talent in the Big Ten.

It should not be surprising to see a Wisconsin linebacker top this list as they have a rich history of producing top-notch backers like Leo Chenal, Zack Baun, and T.J. Watt. Michigan looks to have a solid linebacking group as well and a Purdue prospect also makes an appearance. We’ve discussed the schools represented, but now we need to dive into the prospects.

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6-foot, 2-inches, 227-pounds

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Austin Allen (11) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Herbig is the total package at outside linebacker as he is arguably the best pass rusher in the country evidenced by his nine sacks last season, which was tops in the Big Ten for underclassmen. Herbig is also very good in coverage when needed.

#SaintLouis product Nick Herbig enters pivotal junior season with Wisconsin Badgers. The #Kauai native had 9 sacks & 14.5 TFL in 2021, showing that he can be a game changing player for @BadgerFootball #CFBHawaii 📝👉https://t.co/PI0vuUhLvy▪️ @nickherbig_ @StLouisHawaii pic.twitter.com/WOhKvjfXM7 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) July 24, 2022

Junior Colson, Michigan - 6-foot, 2-inches, 225 pounds

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson pursues Georgia running back James Cook during the first half of the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Junior Colson is only a true sophomore and is therefore not eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, and on top of that, he is expected to start at inside linebacker. He is too good to leave off of this list and he looks better equipped to thrive on the outside. Colson was arguably the best defensive freshman in the country last season it would not be shocking to see him as the best overall defensive player by the end of the season. He is already an elite backer and it will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, utilizes his skillset.

Junior Colson getting the sack on a blitz here. Watch Hutchinson too giving Penn State more than they can handle. pic.twitter.com/MMMhG7FXpR — Jacob Keppen (@Jacobkeppen) November 13, 2021

Jalen Graham, Purdue - 6-foot, 3-inches, 220-pounds

Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (6) attempts to sack Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota wins 20 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Graham is a linebacker/safety hybrid in the Purdue 4-2-5 system. He plays the up safety role, but many of these responsibilities are the same as a linebacker. Graham does it all for Purdue tallying 64 tackles, four of them for loss. He also had two interceptions and one sack last season.

Purdue LB Jalen Graham’s 93.7 coverage grade vs Nebraska on first review is the highest by an FBS LB in the 2021 #CFB season. pic.twitter.com/szipCej1a0 — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 31, 2021

