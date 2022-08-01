Top three NFL draft-eligible kickers in the Big Ten for 2022

It is never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, and one of the less celebrated, but still very important positions in the game of football is the kicker position. Despite popular belief, specialists are vital for victory and a strong kicker can be a main factor in the win column.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a great history of producing elite kickers with the most notable being Mike Nugent. It appears that Ohio State has another historically great one that they snagged from North Carolina in the transfer portal.

It should be no surprise that a Michigan star has made this list along with the kicker from Purdue, but enough discussing the list, let’s dive in.

Noah Ruggles, North Carolina, 6-foot, 2-inches, 190-pounds

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks off a drive during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.

The Ohio State offense may be the best in the country, but in the off chance they can’t get six, Noah Ruggles is Mr. Automatic as evidenced by his 20 made field goals off 21 attempts.

Noah Ruggles is wild for waving at the Utah player like that 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/niR3huS4cw — Jay Stephens™ 🎙 (@JayStephens07) January 2, 2022

Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-foot, 1-inches, 221-pounds

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines place kicker Jake Moody (13) scores on a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Most lists will likely have the Lou Groza winner over Ruggles and that’s fair considering Jake Money Moody made 23 field goals off of his 25 attempts.

Unsung hero: The holder! Will Hart with a great hold for @UMichFootball, and kicker Jake Moody is having a heck of a day: pic.twitter.com/ibA7Hd6D5f — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 18, 2018

Mitchell Fineran, Purdue, 5-foot, 11-inches, 185-pounds

Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) runs up to kick the field goal to seal the win in OT during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Mitchell Fineran doesn’t get enough credit considering he was actually the Big Ten leader in field goals made last season with 24 and he currently sits at 83% success rate for his last two seasons at Purdue after transferring from Samford making 39 of his 47 attempts.

Mitchell Fineran's first career field goal is 🙌 and gives the 🐶 the 17-pt. lead in the first quarter!#FunFastPhysical#AllForSAMford🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/0XuG3P10ZZ — Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) August 31, 2018

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire