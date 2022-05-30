Top three NASCAR series at Charlotte
All three NASCAR series were active at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), a 1.5-mile oval in Concord, North Carolina. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is normally a 400-lap 600-mile event and is promoted as NASCAR’s annual “longest race of the season”. After several multi-car wrecks, a couple of “red flags” to clear the carnage and two overtime extensions, the race reached 413 laps - 619 miles and lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes. This year, it turned out to be NASCAR’s longest race EVER. Of the 37 cars that started the race, 17 were beyond repair. Polesitter Denny Hamlin led 7 laps at the start, avoided the wrecks and was up front again for the final 8 laps.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sun, May 29, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 400 laps (+13 OT)
- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s Race with a lap of 183.680 mph. This is his 34th pole in 592 NCS races. It is his 1st pole, 7th top-10 start in 2022 and his 3rd pole in 31 races at Charlotte. Kurt Busch (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 start of 2022 and his 11th in 41 CMS races. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at CMS and his 10th in 14 races this season. Austin Cindric (6th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 37 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.
- Denny Hamlin led 15 laps and scored his 48th victory in 592 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 20th top-10 finish in 31 races at CMS. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 21st top-10 finish in 34 Charlotte races and his 10th top-10 finish in 2022. Kevin Harvick (3rd) posted his 21st top-10 finish in 40 races at CMS. Harrison Burton (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY.
- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 34 points over Ross Chastain.
- Next: Sun, Jun 5, Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway - 240 laps
Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Chase Elliott
2. Ross Chastain +3
3. Kyle Busch
4. Ryan Blaney -2
5. Martin Truex Jr. +1
6. Joey Logano +1
7. William Byron -3
8. Alex Bowman
9. Kyle Larson
10. Christopher Bell
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Tyler Reddick +3
13. Chase Briscoe +1
14. Aric Almirola -2
15. Austin Dillon -2
16. Erik Jones +1
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Sat, May 28, Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 200 laps
- Sam Mayer (#1 Chevrolet Camaro), making his 1st NXS start at Charlotte, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 179.892 mph. This is his 1st pole in 31 NXS races and his 7th top-10 start in 2022. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022 and his 11th in 20 races at Charlotte. Ryan Preece (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at CMS and his 2nd in two races this season. Sheldon Creed (18th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 42 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #91 Mason Massey, #08 David Starr, #77 Ronnie Bassett Jr. and #28 Kyle Sieg.
- Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet Camaro) led a race-high 89 laps and scored his 4th victory in 42 NXS races. This is his 2nd win, 7th top-10 finish in 2022 and 1st top-10 finish in two races at Charlotte. Ty Gibbs (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two CMS races and his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Sam Mayer led two laps and finished in 3rd place. Sheldon Creed (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY.
- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 33 points over Noah Gragson.
- Next: Sat, Jun 4, Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Int’l Raceway - 75 laps
Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. AJ Allmendinger
2. Noah Gragson
3. Ty Gibbs
4. Justin Allgaier
5. Josh Berry
6. Sam Mayer +1
7. Brandon Jones -1
8. Austin Hill +1
9. Riley Herbst -1
10. Daniel Hemric +2
11. Landon Cassill -1
12. Ryan Sieg -1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
Fri, May 27, NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 134 laps (+9 OT)
- Ty Majeski (#66 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s race with a lap of 178.312 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 30 NTS races. It is his 2nd pole and 8th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in three races at Charlotte. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in three CMS races. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 start at Charlotte and his 4th in four Truck races this season. Jack Wood (19th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 35 teams entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup.
- Cup Series regular Ross Chastain (#1 Camaro), driving the #41 Chevrolet Silverado, scored his 4th victory in 99 NTS races. This is his 1st win and 1st top-10 NTS finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in six NTS races at Charlotte. Grant Enfinger (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six Charlotte races and his 6th top-10 finish in 2022. John Hunter Nemechek (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in six races at CMS. Lawless Alan (22nd) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Ty Majeski led four laps and finished in 13th place.
- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek leads the standings by 7 points over Ben Rhodes.
- Next: Sat, Jun 4, Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway - 160 laps
Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1 John Hunter Nemechek
2 Ben Rhodes
3 Zane Smith +2
4 Chandler Smith -1
5 Stewart Friesen -1
6 Ty Majeski
7 Christian Eckes
8 Carson Hocevar
9 Grant Enfinger
10 Matt Crafton
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series:
Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps
Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Brandon Jones - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth
Next: Fri, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps
ARCA Menards East:
Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps
Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith
Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps
ARCA Menards West:
Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps
Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew
Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps
Whelen Modified Tour:
Sat, May 28, Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps
Winner: Mike Christopher Jr. - P1: Tyler Rypkema - Points Leader: Ron Silk
Next: Sat, Jun 18, Duel at the Dog 200, Monadnock Speedway - 200 laps
NASCAR Pinty's Series:
Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - 200 laps
Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich
Next: Sat, Jun 11, Pinty’s Race at Autodrome Chaudière - Laps TBD
NASCAR Mexico Series:
Sun, May 8, US-KÁH Grand Prix at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera
Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - P1: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon
Next: Sun, Jun 5, NASCAR Mexico #3 at El Dorado Speedway/Óvalo
Track Details
Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec
Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario
Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina
El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico
Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa
Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania
Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California
Monadnock Speedway - 0.25-mile oval - Winchester, New Hampshire
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee
Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon
Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois