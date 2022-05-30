Top three NASCAR series at Charlotte

All three NASCAR series were active at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), a 1.5-mile oval in Concord, North Carolina. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is normally a 400-lap 600-mile event and is promoted as NASCAR’s annual “longest race of the season”. After several multi-car wrecks, a couple of “red flags” to clear the carnage and two overtime extensions, the race reached 413 laps - 619 miles and lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes. This year, it turned out to be NASCAR’s longest race EVER. Of the 37 cars that started the race, 17 were beyond repair. Polesitter Denny Hamlin led 7 laps at the start, avoided the wrecks and was up front again for the final 8 laps.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 29, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 400 laps (+13 OT)

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s Race with a lap of 183.680 mph. This is his 34th pole in 592 NCS races. It is his 1st pole, 7th top-10 start in 2022 and his 3rd pole in 31 races at Charlotte. Kurt Busch (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 start of 2022 and his 11th in 41 CMS races. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at CMS and his 10th in 14 races this season. Austin Cindric (6th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 37 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Denny Hamlin led 15 laps and scored his 48th victory in 592 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 20th top-10 finish in 31 races at CMS. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 21st top-10 finish in 34 Charlotte races and his 10th top-10 finish in 2022. Kevin Harvick (3rd) posted his 21st top-10 finish in 40 races at CMS. Harrison Burton (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 34 points over Ross Chastain.

- Next: Sun, Jun 5, Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway - 240 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ross Chastain +3

3. Kyle Busch

4. Ryan Blaney -2

5. Martin Truex Jr. +1

6. Joey Logano +1

7. William Byron -3

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kyle Larson

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Tyler Reddick +3

13. Chase Briscoe +1

14. Aric Almirola -2

15. Austin Dillon -2

16. Erik Jones +1

Story continues

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, May 28, Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 200 laps

- Sam Mayer (#1 Chevrolet Camaro), making his 1st NXS start at Charlotte, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 179.892 mph. This is his 1st pole in 31 NXS races and his 7th top-10 start in 2022. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022 and his 11th in 20 races at Charlotte. Ryan Preece (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at CMS and his 2nd in two races this season. Sheldon Creed (18th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 42 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #91 Mason Massey, #08 David Starr, #77 Ronnie Bassett Jr. and #28 Kyle Sieg.

- Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet Camaro) led a race-high 89 laps and scored his 4th victory in 42 NXS races. This is his 2nd win, 7th top-10 finish in 2022 and 1st top-10 finish in two races at Charlotte. Ty Gibbs (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two CMS races and his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Sam Mayer led two laps and finished in 3rd place. Sheldon Creed (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 33 points over Noah Gragson.

- Next: Sat, Jun 4, Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Int’l Raceway - 75 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Noah Gragson

3. Ty Gibbs

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Josh Berry

6. Sam Mayer +1

7. Brandon Jones -1

8. Austin Hill +1

9. Riley Herbst -1

10. Daniel Hemric +2

11. Landon Cassill -1

12. Ryan Sieg -1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, May 27, NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 134 laps (+9 OT)

- Ty Majeski (#66 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s race with a lap of 178.312 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 30 NTS races. It is his 2nd pole and 8th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in three races at Charlotte. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in three CMS races. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 start at Charlotte and his 4th in four Truck races this season. Jack Wood (19th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 35 teams entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup.

- Cup Series regular Ross Chastain (#1 Camaro), driving the #41 Chevrolet Silverado, scored his 4th victory in 99 NTS races. This is his 1st win and 1st top-10 NTS finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in six NTS races at Charlotte. Grant Enfinger (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six Charlotte races and his 6th top-10 finish in 2022. John Hunter Nemechek (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in six races at CMS. Lawless Alan (22nd) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Ty Majeski led four laps and finished in 13th place.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek leads the standings by 7 points over Ben Rhodes.

- Next: Sat, Jun 4, Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway - 160 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1 John Hunter Nemechek

2 Ben Rhodes

3 Zane Smith +2

4 Chandler Smith -1

5 Stewart Friesen -1

6 Ty Majeski

7 Christian Eckes

8 Carson Hocevar

9 Grant Enfinger

10 Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Brandon Jones - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, May 28, Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Mike Christopher Jr. - P1: Tyler Rypkema - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jun 18, Duel at the Dog 200, Monadnock Speedway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - 200 laps

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Pinty’s Race at Autodrome Chaudière - Laps TBD

NASCAR Mexico Series :

Sun, May 8, US-KÁH Grand Prix at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - P1: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon

Next: Sun, Jun 5, NASCAR Mexico #3 at El Dorado Speedway/Óvalo

Track Details

Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina

El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Monadnock Speedway - 0.25-mile oval - Winchester, New Hampshire

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois