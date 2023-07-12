Top three kick returners in the Big Ten for 2023

The Big Ten has some intriguing athletes and predicting who the top kick returners will be is a bit of a challenging task because many teams don’t want consistent offensive or defensive starters to line up back there. The Big Ten simply lacks prominent stars at kick returner this year.

The top choice we have on this list is pretty evident given the accolades earned last season, but the other two choices are electric athletes who could see less time on special teams and are a bit more of a role of the dice here. Enough discussing it, let’s dive into the top three kick returners in the Big Ten for the 2023 season.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

Nicholas Singleton is already a star in Big Ten circles but will be a name to recognize on the national stage soon enough. He does double duty for the Nittany Lions at both running back and on kick returns.

Meet the next phenom at running back for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Nicholas Singleton. 2022 numbers : 156 carries | 1,061 rushing yards | 12 rushing touchdowns | Averaged 6.8 YPC Height | 6’0

Weight | 227

Projected 40 time | 4.3

My pro comparison | Nick Chubb #LawnBoyz… pic.twitter.com/JT8Pho05wC — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) May 13, 2023

A.J. Henning, Northwestern

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

A.J. Henning was a difference maker as a returner last season for Michigan and decided to transfer within the conference to Northwestern. Henning is likely looking for more opportunity as a receiver for the Wildcats, but his pure speed makes him an elite returner.

Thank you AJ Henning, I’ll always remember your TD to jumpstart our W against Ohio State 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WI7sQFSyWp — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) April 24, 2023

Indiana Football Spring Scrimmage Lucas 2

Why the Pick

Jaylin Lucas is no doubt going to be featured more in the Hoosier running game, but the sophomore earned All-American honors as a returner last season as a freshman and is expected to star in that role again in 2023.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT Indiana RB Jaylin Lucas is as dangerous of a gadget man as they come. Coming off of 271 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards as a freshman, Lucas is one of the fastest players in the entire conference. He showcased his athleticism with 2 kickoff return TDs. pic.twitter.com/fDS38xJloY — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) July 5, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 tag=1993098]

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire