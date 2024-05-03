Top three hitters spur Vikings to league title

May 2—BOX SCORE

At Naselle

VIKINGS 14, COMETS 1 (5 inn.)

Mossyrock 105 44 — 14

Naselle 000 01 — 1

MOS Pitching — Cournyer 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Schultz 3-3, 4 RBI, 3 R; Barrows 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, SB; Gerard 1-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, SB

Fueled by the pop and speed at the top of the Mossyrock softball team's lineup, it pounced all over Naselle to claim the league title with a 14-1 triumph in five innings on Thursday afternoon in Naselle.

It also sets up the Vikings (8-5) to be the top seed in the Class 1B District 4 tournament and be two wins away from a return trip to Yakima. They blew the game up behind five runs in the top of the third and four runs apiece in the last two innings.

Hadleigh Gerard, Adyson Barrows and Chesney Schultz combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate with nine runs scored, two doubles, two stolen bases and eight RBIs. Delaney Marshall chipped in two hits and Erin Cournyer earned the win in the circle, striking out three in five innings of work.

Mossyrock will return to facing 2B teams when it hosts Winlock on Friday for a doubleheader.