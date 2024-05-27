Top three in Hearts' sights - Parker-Smith

Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith believes they are capable of challenging for a top-three spot in the SWPL next season.

The Edinburgh outfit were beaten 2-0 by Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup final having already secured fourth place in the top flight.

While the result stung, Parker-Smith says Hearts can kick on under manager Eva Olid.

"It was tough," Parker-Smith said. "It was 1-0 for quite a lot of game, we had chances to equalise and it didn't quite come off.

"When we conceded the second it probably killed it off for us so it was disappointing right at the end there.

"I think we need to build on what we've achieved this season. I think next season it's about pushing and possibly breaking that top three, getting good runs in both of the cups.

"We know it's in our sights now, it's realistic and hopefully next season we can improve on this season's results again."