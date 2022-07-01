Top three draft-eligible tight ends in the Big Ten

It is never too early to talk about the NFL Draft and one of the most polarizing and fun positions to discuss is the tight end position. The Big Ten conference has a rich history of tight ends and some would consider Iowa as TE U.

The bad news is no Ohio State players will be on this list, but you already know why. One reason there is no Buckeye on this list, Jeremy Ruckert is gone and the second reason is that Ohio State just never uses their tight end, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t legit talent at tight end in the Big Ten and the following are three of the best.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa, 6'4", 249 pounds

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) yells to teammates during the Hawkeyes’ final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Sam LaPorta was the Iowa leader in receptions last season with 53 and he is expected to be the team leader again and to even eclipse that number, LaPorta is expected to be the next in a long line of top-notch Iowa tight ends in the NFL.

Sam LaPorta 3rd and long …. c’mon pic.twitter.com/uDFnZ1dRaC — Hawkeye Football Fan (@HawkeyeFanHQ) December 30, 2019

Theo Johnson, Penn State, 6'6", 254 pounds

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (84) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Brenton Strange is the starting tight end for Penn State, but Theo Johnson has a much higher ceiling and offers more athleticism to dominate as a receiver. The former four-star recruit has seen significant action since his freshman season and I expect a big step forward this season.

Just need to make sure this Theo Johnson block is documented. pic.twitter.com/LbSIXsszxA — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 31, 2021

Daniel Barker, Michigan State, 6'4", 250 pounds

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Daniel Barker (87) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Barker transferred in from Illinois after playing extremely well last season and accumulating 11 career touchdown receptions during his previous four seasons at Illinois. Barker automatically upgrades the tight end position at Michigan State.

Daniel Barker catches the game-winner for Illinois vs Michigan State The #Illini came back from 25 points down to get the Wpic.twitter.com/VzuuwLLTFB — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 10, 2019

