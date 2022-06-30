Top three draft-eligible Big Ten quarterbacks for 2022

It is never too early to talk about the NFL draft and one of the most polarizing and fun positions to discuss is the quarterback position. It has never been more fun to talk quarterbacks as an Ohio State fan with the recent success of Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins. I don’t want to call Ohio State QB U just yet, but the potential is there with the hype surrounding C.J. Stroud.

We don’t want to just focus on our boy Stroud though, the Big Ten has a number of extremely talented quarterbacks. The following list includes the top three NFL draft-eligible quarterback prospects in the Big Ten.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

C.J. Stroud will be heading into the 2022 season with a ton of momentum after passing for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns against his last three opponents in Michigan State, Michigan, and Utah. If Stroud can end the season putting up those numbers against that insanely strong string of opponents, the sky is the limit for the 2022 Heisman Trophy favorite. Last season he finished fourth in the Heisman voting, but next season he may be the first pick in the NFL draft.

C.J. Stroud 3,036 Yards

30 TDs

5 INTs

46.3 PPG (#1 in the nation)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during a practice, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Aidan O’Connell should be ready for the NFL since this will be his sixth year with Purdue. O’Connell passed for an Earth-shattering 3,712 yards last season, which is the fifth most in school history. The only two Purdue quarterbacks that have passed for more in a single season are Drew Brees and Curtis Painter.

Story continues

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Even after his solid 2021 season, Taulia Tagovailoa isn’t getting enough national love. The fact that he is the younger brother to a first-round selection and starting NFL quarterback makes him being underrated even more of an oddity. Tagovailoa’s most unique trait is his ability to keep Maryland in games and he has that X-factor that allows his offense to just move the rock.

