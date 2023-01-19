Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes look primed to have a great defensive line next season, but it is no secret that the interior has been a weakness for a few years and is the biggest difference between back-to-back national champion, Georgia, and Ohio State. I wanted to take a dive into the three best defensive linemen left in the portal in case the Buckeyes go there for some much-needed depth.

Marquis Robinson

Escambia Vs Milton Football

Marquis Robinson is a former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 who is entering the transfer portal out of Auburn. Robinson will have plenty of legibility left as he will be a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and only saw action in three games in his two seasons at Auburn.

Auburn DE Marquis Robinson has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/TqH8BagaLs — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 27, 2022

Chris Thomas

[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Oca Orangeandbluegame

Chris Thomas is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2021 who originally committed to Florida. He will have a few years of eligibility left but did have an up-and-down career with the Gators, which included him getting cut from the team after spring due to academics.

Welcome to the Florida Family @christhomas_850. Athletic, strong, and will create havoc in the backfield. The trenches just got better! #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/GdskxUzXLr — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 16, 2020

Alton Tarber

Story continues

Per his Instagram, #Sooners lose 2022 3 ⭐️ DT Alton Tarber to the transfer portal. Tarber did not play in a game this season for Oklahoma. Another loss along the defensive line that will need to be filled. pic.twitter.com/uTdvPE31t9 — Two Plane Sports (@TwoPlaneSports) December 3, 2022

Alton Tarber is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2022 who originally committed to Oklahoma. His transfer announcement shocked many as he was expected to see significant playing time in 2023 but will now look to make an impact elsewhere.

[listicle id=103695]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire