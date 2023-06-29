Top three Big Ten running backs for 2023

Making the list of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten was a tough task considering the ranking was based primarily on projections, but because the Big Ten is the Big Ten we have enough legit proven talent to make a more confident list.

The tough part with the running backs is that there are enough elite backs in the conference to make two lists. Just like with what we saw in the quarterback list, the Wolverines have some legit talent in the offensive backfield as we all witnessed in November. That talent is back for 2023.

Wisconsin has a familiar stud in the backfield who is primed to explode in 2023 with a new and improved offensive scheme surrounding him. One of the tougher decisions was deciding which Ohio State back was going to make the list because both are so unique and dynamic when healthy.

Let’s dive into our list!

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Why the Pick

We could go with Miyan Williams here, but honestly, TreVeyon Henderson is the more dynamic option if healthy. He played the majority of the season with serious issues to his left foot and never quite lived up to building on a sensational freshman campaign. There is no denying that when Henderson is clicking on all cylinders he is one of the best backs in the country and checks all of the boxes. He can be a lead back with the quickness to make defenders miss and the pad level to grind for extra yards.

As a true freshman TreVeyon Henderson put up 1,248 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 312 receiving yards and 4 receiving TDs. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry, 727 yards after contact, and had 45 MTF on 166 rushing attempts. He's the real deal and my RB1 in the '24 class. pic.twitter.com/1heZ9IsNPb — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) June 23, 2023

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Why the Pick

Braelon Allen is practically a shoo-in to earn his third straight 1,000-yard season, especially in the new and improved Badger offensive attack. Allen has a unique blend of size and speed at 6-foot, 2-inches, and 240 pounds.

The Wisconsin Badgers have themselves a hell of a running back prospect in Braelon Allen, as I discussed on the @DraftDayDaily podcast today. He’s an exciting prospect with a huge upside and potential at the next level. pic.twitter.com/FXJ7MH9Ipu — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) June 21, 2023

Blake Corum, Michigan

Why the Pick

Few running backs can rip off the big run like Blake Corum and if not for a late-season knee injury he would have been an early-round draft selection in 2023. Corum should be on everyone’s Heisman watch list heading into his final season.

