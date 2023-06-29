Top three Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2023

With Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud off to the NFL, the honor of the top quarterback in the Big Ten is up for grabs, but honestly, The Team Up North looks like it has a legit possible All-American slinging the rock. The Big Ten has had some fantastic passers in years past and this season should be no different.

One name on this list is extremely familiar as it feels like he’s been playing quarterback in the Big Ten for a decade and he was on this list last season but plays for a team with mediocre expectations in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The first two passers are fairly obvious, but the third selection was between two young guys who are going to get opportunities to lead their respective programs for the first time, and as expected, I went the homer route, being a Buckeye fan and all. All jokes aside, I do expect these three quarterbacks to be at the top of the conference by season’s end.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Ryan Day deserves the benefit of the doubt as far as his quarterbacks go. There is very little reason to worry about Kyle McCord’s effectiveness in leading this phenomenal Ohio State offense.

Kyle McCord and Devin Brown take reps as the Ohio State quarterbacks go through the early sessions of the team’s second spring practice. pic.twitter.com/3MUTNIOU2S — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) March 9, 2023

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

Taulia Tagovailoa made the surprising decision to return to Maryland and is the main reason the Terrapins are likely to win their third bowl game in a row.

Some off-script, backyard ball by Taulia Tagovailoa to Tyrese Chambers here too This connection should be 🔥🔥 this fallpic.twitter.com/R4AetTT5qL — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 3, 2023

Umspring 040123 Kd1886

Why the Pick

J.J. McCarthy surpassed 3,000 total yards during his first season as a starter and it is reasonable to expect these numbers to be even higher during his second season.

DYK? J.J. McCarthy's 2️⃣2️⃣ TD passes last season pace returning @B1Gfootball QBs. Relive some of the biggest ones 👇.@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/2wLZXcCyEp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire