Top Texas football prospects for 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, it is never too early to start looking ahead to next year.

The 2024 draft class includes some of the most exciting prospects we have seen in years. Led by top overall prospect quarterback Caleb Williams from USC and the raw but gifted signal-caller Drake Maye from UNC. Plus generational skill players like Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio St. and Brock Bowers, the freakish tight end out of Georgia. The class also includes numerous Texas players who have a chance to climb draft boards this upcoming season if the team can finally put it all together.

Texas’s 2023 draft was an improvement over recent years, with Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, and Roschon Johnson going in the first 4 rounds. However, Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders are already receiving first-round buzz in mock drafts.

After a rough stretch for the program between 2014 and 2022, it finally looks like Texas is back producing high-end talent for the next level. Let’s take a look at some of the Longhorns who could be hearing their names called early next spring in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft.

Quinn Ewers - QB - Junior

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The 2024 Quarterback class is loaded at the top, however, a lot can change in one season, and if Ewers can become more consistent with the underneath throws and utilize his uber-talented WR duo and game-changing tight end, we could be talking about Ewers pushing for that 2nd spot on NFL team’s big boards.

Ewers looked sharp during spring ball.

Quinn Ewers dropping DIMES at Texas’ spring game today 😳 The Longhorns QB will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/RT6vChRDNb — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 15, 2023

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE - Junior

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders comes into the season as the No. 3 returning tight end in college football, according to PFF. Following a breakout 2022 campaign that saw the versatile offensive weapon haul in 54 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns, the sky is the limit for his potential draft stock.

Ja'Tavion Sanders went up and got this ball in traffic. #HookEM pic.twitter.com/w63fbjK71c — Stadium (@Stadium) October 8, 2022

Xavier Worthy - WR - Junior

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) catches a pass over Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Darien Porter (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

According to Patrick Conm of College Sports Wire, Worthy is considered the 22nd-best prospect in next spring’s draft. The third-year wide receiver has 21 touchdown receptions in 25 games at Texas.

If he can improve on his focus and stay healthy this year he should be able to have a career season opposite our next player on the list…

Xavier Worthy REFUSED to be tackled 😤 pic.twitter.com/sMg1foMW3h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2021

Adonai Mitchell - WR - Junior

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes to tie the game during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Adonai “AD” Mitchell showcased his talents in front of the entire country during his return from injury in last year’s College Football Playoffs, hauling in a touchdown in both games for Georgia. The 6-4 big-bodied transfer should be able to step in this year and take Steve Sarksian’s offense to a whole new level.

AD looked right at home in his Texas uniform during the Spring game.

T'Vondre Sweat - DT - Senior

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) rushes against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

As one of the top interior linemen in the country, there was obvious speculation on whether or not Sweat would return to Texas for his final season of eligibility, or declare early for the NFL draft. Thankfully for Longhorn fans, he decided to return for one more campaign in Austin.

Sweat had some fun on Twitter letting Texas fans know his intentions.

Jaylan Ford - LB - Senior

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) on the field during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has a long tradition of sending elite linebackers to the next level, and Jaylan Ford is looking to become the next one in 2024. Named one of the top returning linebackers for next season.

Ford enjoyed a breakout year in 2022, with a team-high 119 tackles with 10 tackles for loss. His ball-hawking skills will have NFL GMs intrigued as he led the team with four interceptions last season as well.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire