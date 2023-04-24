Top Texas 2024 running back has Ohio State in top group following a visit

It’s safe to say that Ohio State played good host this weekend with Texas running back Taylor Tatum.

The 6-foot, 205-pound back was in Columbus for an unofficial visit and enjoyed himself. Tatum “appreciate(d) the hospitality” from the coaches and staff, tagging head coach Ryan Day along with running backs coach Tony Alford.

The recruiting effort done this weekend with Tatum wasn’t in vain, as the No. 2 ranked back and 33rd overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, included Ohio State in his trimmed-down list.

His remaining seven schools have a Big Ten and SEC flavor, each school Tatum is still considering is either a current member of those two conferences or soon will be.

Where should I go??? 🤔 https://t.co/4itbIJFeXt — Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) April 24, 2023

Expanding on Tatum’s visit from this weekend, in a report by Bill Kurelic of 247Sports (subscription required), he has told the Ohio State coaches he will return for an official visit in the summer.

Although a date has not been set, the fact that the Buckeyes already have two running back commits in the 2024 class doesn’t scare him at all. Expect Ohio State to once again impress Tatum when he makes the official visit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire