Who are the Top Ten signees in the Big Ten Class of 2024
The early signing period has come and gone. Who are the impact freshman in the class of 2024?
The recruiting service 247Sports recently compiled a list of the top ten freshmen in the Big Ten Class of 2024. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have two names represented on the list in quarterback Dylan Raiola and tight end Carter Nelson.
The service ranked Nebraska’s 2024 class as the sixth-best group in the Big Ten. That class holds 29 commitments with one five-star recruit, seven four-stars, and 13 three-stars.
Where did the Husker’s top two recruits land on the list of top conference commitments? Scroll below to find the list of the Top Ten Big Ten Recruits.
Jeremiah Smith - Wide Receiver
5⭐️ WR Jeremiah Smith is a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/1Bxi40L6HG
— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 20, 2023
High School: Opa Locka Prep (Florida)
Ranking: No. 1 Overall/No. 1 Wide Receiver
Dylan Raiola - Quarterback
GO
BIG
RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu
— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023
College: Nebraska
High School: Buford High School (Georgia)
Ranking: No. 2 Overall/No. 1 Quarterback
Aydin Breland - Defensive Line
Coming to make an impact.
Welcome to Oregon, @AydinBreland!#GoDucks x #NSD24
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 20, 2023
College: Oregon
High School: Mater Dei (California)
Ranking: No. 16 Overall/No. 4 Defensive Line
Elijah Rushing - Edge
Sco Ducks 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/z20BcHz6Xc
— Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) December 20, 2023
College: Oregon
High School: Tuscon Salpointe Catholic (Arizona)
Ranking: No. 17 Overall/No. 2 Edge
Luke Reynolds - Tight End
Here’s a look at Penn State’s newest commitment Luke Reynolds.
Reynolds stands at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and plays both quarterback and tight end in High School.
He’s the fifth commitment in the blue and white’s 2024 class pic.twitter.com/Ej7M7xo5HD
— Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) March 25, 2023
College: Penn State
High School: Cheshire (Conn.) Academy
Ranking: No. 27 Overall/No. 1 Tight End
Mylan Graham - Wide Receiver
Future Buckeye Mylan Graham is unguardable 👀. pic.twitter.com/cl53FCIZI7
— The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 2, 2023
College: Ohio State
High School: New Haven (Indiana)
Ranking: No. 29 Overall/No. 9 Wide Receiver
Eddrick Houston - Defensive Line
Eddrick Houston will make an instant impact for Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/XZ54GwQ15S
— Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 25, 2023
College: Ohio State
High School: Buford High School (Georgia)
Ranking: No. 33 Overall/No. 7 Defensive Line
Aaron Scott - Cornerback
Five-star Aaron Scott (#26 NATL #3 CB) has signed with Ohio State! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/RrWTh9L0WF
— Buckeyes Network (@BuckeyesNetwork) December 20, 2023
College: Ohio State
High School: Springfield (Ohio) High School
Ranking: No. 40 Overall/No. 2 Cornerback
Jason Zandamela - Inside Offensive Lineman
FL✈️LA ✌️ #Committed #TRENCHMAFIA #AGTG pic.twitter.com/gQ0xIyuffr
— Jason Zandamela🇲🇿 (@JasonZandamela) June 20, 2023
College: USC
High School: Clearwater Academy (Florida)
Ranking: No. 42 Overall/No. 1 Inside Offensive Lineman
Carter Nelson - Tight End
— Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) June 28, 2023
College: Nebraska
High School: Ainsworth High School (Nebraska)
Ranking: No. 43 Overall/No. 2 Tight End