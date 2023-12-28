Who are the Top Ten signees in the Big Ten Class of 2024

The early signing period has come and gone. Who are the impact freshman in the class of 2024?

The recruiting service 247Sports recently compiled a list of the top ten freshmen in the Big Ten Class of 2024. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have two names represented on the list in quarterback Dylan Raiola and tight end Carter Nelson.

The service ranked Nebraska’s 2024 class as the sixth-best group in the Big Ten. That class holds 29 commitments with one five-star recruit, seven four-stars, and 13 three-stars.

Where did the Husker’s top two recruits land on the list of top conference commitments? Scroll below to find the list of the Top Ten Big Ten Recruits.

Jeremiah Smith - Wide Receiver

5⭐️ WR Jeremiah Smith is a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/1Bxi40L6HG — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 20, 2023

College: Ohio State

High School: Opa Locka Prep (Florida)

Ranking: No. 1 Overall/No. 1 Wide Receiver

Dylan Raiola - Quarterback

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

College: Nebraska

High School: Buford High School (Georgia)

Ranking: No. 2 Overall/No. 1 Quarterback

Aydin Breland - Defensive Line

College: Oregon

High School: Mater Dei (California)

Ranking: No. 16 Overall/No. 4 Defensive Line

Elijah Rushing - Edge

College: Oregon

High School: Tuscon Salpointe Catholic (Arizona)

Ranking: No. 17 Overall/No. 2 Edge

Luke Reynolds - Tight End

Here’s a look at Penn State’s newest commitment Luke Reynolds. Reynolds stands at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and plays both quarterback and tight end in High School. He’s the fifth commitment in the blue and white’s 2024 class pic.twitter.com/Ej7M7xo5HD — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) March 25, 2023

College: Penn State

High School: Cheshire (Conn.) Academy

Ranking: No. 27 Overall/No. 1 Tight End

Mylan Graham - Wide Receiver

Future Buckeye Mylan Graham is unguardable 👀. pic.twitter.com/cl53FCIZI7 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 2, 2023

College: Ohio State

High School: New Haven (Indiana)

Ranking: No. 29 Overall/No. 9 Wide Receiver

Eddrick Houston - Defensive Line

Eddrick Houston will make an instant impact for Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/XZ54GwQ15S — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 25, 2023

College: Ohio State

High School: Buford High School (Georgia)

Ranking: No. 33 Overall/No. 7 Defensive Line

Aaron Scott - Cornerback

College: Ohio State

High School: Springfield (Ohio) High School

Ranking: No. 40 Overall/No. 2 Cornerback

Jason Zandamela - Inside Offensive Lineman

College: USC

High School: Clearwater Academy (Florida)

Ranking: No. 42 Overall/No. 1 Inside Offensive Lineman

Carter Nelson - Tight End

College: Nebraska

High School: Ainsworth High School (Nebraska)

Ranking: No. 43 Overall/No. 2 Tight End

