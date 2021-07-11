Top Ten rated Ohio State running back recruits since 2000

The Ohio State Buckeyes football program has had no problem snagging top recruits at the running back position and they have taken that talent and continued to develop them to create absolute studs. As we said previously in our quarterback article, 247Sports only goes back 20 years but we’re looking at the top-rated commits to go to Ohio State during that time. That means no Carlos Snow or Vince Workman and others of course, but still, some insanely talented names are on the list with a few transfers sprinkled in.

A few running backs that just missed the top ten were gems like Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde, and Daniel “Boom” Herron, but I can assure you that some of the names on this list will take you down memory lane.

Rod Smith, Class of 2010

Sep 27, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Rod Smith (7) breaks a tackle before running into Cincinnati Bearcats safety Mike Tyson (5) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9753

Rod Smith was a four-star recruit from Paul Harding High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana and unfortunately, Smith is remembered mostly for his suspensions and off-field incidents rather than his play. He went undrafted in 2015 and has had a cup of coffee with numerous franchises in the NFL since. https://twitter.com/Landgrant33/status/1081764860516421637

Demario McCall, Class of 2016

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Demario McCall (3) returns a kickoff against Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Osu20ind Kwr36 1

247Sports Composite Rating .9767

Demario McCall is a four-star recruit out of North Ridgeville, Ohio. He will be entering his fifth season for the Buckeyes and hasn't quite found his footing yet. He has played regularly on special teams, but has failed to see consistent playing time at either running back or wide receiver and has actually spent time at defensive back this spring. https://twitter.com/Buckeye_Sports/status/1325257399184334849

J.K. Dobbins, Class of 2017

Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines.

ghows-LK-200228416-013fab5e.jpg

247Sports Composite Rating .9791

J.K. Dobbins was a 4-star prospect out of La Grange, Texas, and did not disappoint during his time as a Buckeye. Before declaring early for the NFL draft, Dobbins earned first-team All-American honors, first-team All-Big Ten honors, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Dobbins is on the shortlist of being one of the best backs in Ohio State history. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1413241563388514304

Jaamal Berry, Class of 2009

September 24, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jaamal Berry (4) takes a handoff from quarterback Braxton Miller (5) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9812

Jaamal Berry was a 4-star prospect out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida. Berry spent his first three seasons with the Buckeyes and played extensively on special teams and was even named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Some off-field issues made headlines and the decision to transfer to Murray State a wee-bit easier. https://twitter.com/DraftDiamonds/status/442315486572077056

Lydell Ross, Class of 2001

Oct 9, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back #30 Lydell Ross lands a forearm to the facemask of Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman #77 Anttaj Hawthorne during the second half of the game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Badgers handed the Buckeyes their second straight loss, 24-13. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9815

Lydell Ross was a high 4-star prospect out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. He was an important part of the 2002 national championship team during his sophomore season. His career may not have panned out the way he wanted, but he's still remembered by OSU fans. https://twitter.com/AndrewMLind/status/1301963233616683008

Jaelen Gill, Class of 2018

Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes halfback Jaelen Gill (26) defended by Buckeyes safety Jahsen Wint (23) during the annual Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9831

Jaelen Gill was a 4-star prospect out of Westerville South High School in a suburb of Columbus. Gill moved to the H-Back role while in with the team, but failed to see the field and has transferred to Boston College, where he will continue to play in 2021. https://twitter.com/bunch_nuts/status/1322574719636410370

Maurice Clarett, Class of 2002

Nov 23, 2002; Columbus, Oh, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Maurice Clarett (13) on the sidelines against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State beat Michigan 14-9, and beat Miami in the Fiesta Bowl to become National Champions. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9841

Maurice Clarett was a 5-star prospect out of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio. He was an integral part of the BCS national championship team, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and an All-Big Ten performer. He is most remembered for challenging the NFL eligibility rule, but he is no doubt one of the most talented backs in Ohio State history. https://twitter.com/jaelan_7/status/1413232486608420873

TreVeyon Henderson, Class of 2021

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (34) stiff arms cornerback Tyreke Johnson (13) during the second quarter of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

TreVeyon Henderson is a 5-star prospect out of Hopewell, Virginia, and has yet to take a snap for the Buckeyes. The expectations are sky-high though for Henderson who is already making a name for himself in offseason practices and workouts.

247Sports Composite Rating .9874

https://twitter.com/ESPNCFB/status/1339212500772982786

Sam Maldonado, Class of 2000

FILE--Harrison's running back Sam Maldonado (5) cuts back against the Lackawana defense during the New York State High School Football Class B championship game in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., Nov. 27, 1999. Maldonado, who holds the state single-season record and a career rushing title of over 7000 yards, helped his team defeat Lackawana 28-26. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)

247Sports Composite Rating .9964

Sam Maldonado was a 5-star recruit out of Harrison, New York. He was a speedy and electric back, but struggled to see the field and ended up transferring to Maryland. Things never really reached the ceiling all the recruiting types thought. https://twitter.com/MikeBCSN/status/1412045348432982021

Chris "Beanie" Wells, Class of 2006

Jan 5, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chris Wells aka Beanie Wells (28) eludes a tackle attempt by Texas Longhorns defensive end Bryan Orakpo (98) in the first half at the 2009 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Texas defeated Ohio State 24-21. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9965

Beanie Wells was a 5-star recruit from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, and left Columbus as one of the best backs in school history. Before leaving Ohio State, Wells earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named second-team All-American. https://twitter.com/Stephen_Means/status/1412814942756130819

