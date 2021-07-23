Top ten rated Ohio State Guard recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive tackles but we wanted to look into their history in recruiting guards.

There are some very interesting names on this top ten recruiting list and even though 247 Sports only goes back to the year 2000, there are some memorable names. A few interesting names that just missed the list include Rob Sims, Pat Elflein and Nick Mangold.

Corey Linsley, Class of 2009

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Corey Linsley (71) blocks during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9152

Corey Linsley was a 4-star recruit from Boardman High School in Youngstown, Ohio. He had a solid career as a Buckeye and started at center during his last season. Linsley was drafted in the 5th round of the NFL draft and has had a better NFL career than what we saw in college. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1371565163405570054

Tyler Gerald, Class of 2016

https://twitter.com/AWardSports/status/687334011321094144

247Sports Composite Rating .9294

Tyler Gerald was a 4-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He never saw the field for the Buckeyes and elected to leave the football program after his redshirt season.

Ben Christman, Class of 2021

Ohio State offensive lineman Ben Christman is seen during warm-ups before an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

247Sports Composite Rating .9439

Ben Christman was a 4-star prospect from Revere High School in Richfield, Ohio. He enrolled early this season from the 2021 class and the coaching staff is very excited to see what the young stud can do. https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB/status/1353057828693401600

Story continues

Enokk Vimahi, Class of 2019

Team Brutus offensive guard Enokk Vimahi (66) warms up with offensive tackle Ben Christman (71) during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

247Sports Composite Rating .9445

Enokk Vimahi was a 4-star prospect from Kahuku, Hawaii. He is still currently a Buckeye and after redshirting his first season, saw time in six games last season. He'll be in the mix again this year looking for an expanded role. https://twitter.com/AriWasserman/status/1093213214324736001

Matthew Burrell, Class of 2015

Oct 7, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Burrell (69) during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9509

Matthew Burrell was a 4-star prospect from C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was at Ohio State for three seasons and failed to crack the starting line-up, ending his collegiate career at Sam Houston State. https://twitter.com/rmginn/status/646819130155384832

Demetrius Knox, Class of 2014

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Demetrius Knox (78) is taken from the field after an injury against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9547

Demetrius Knox was a 4-star prospect from All Saints Episcopal out of Fort Worth, Texas. His career was riddled by injuries, but he did manage to earn All-Big Ten honors his last season. https://twitter.com/Birm/status/1067161553185714176

Josh Myers, Class of 2017

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) on a running play for running back Trey Sermon (8) during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

247Sports Composite Rating .9757

Josh Myers was a 4-star recruit from Miamisburg, Ohio. He was a big get for the Buckeyes as his brother and father played for Kentucky, but thank goodness Myers came to Columbus as he ended his career as one of the best centers in school history. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1388303299984699396

Connor Smith, Class of 2006

Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7.

Osu19wis Ac 50

247Sports Composite Rating .9801

Connor Smith was a 4-star prospect out of Colerain High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is one of the larger disappointments in recent memory as he failed to start one game during his career.

Wyatt Davis, Class of 2017

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linemen, from left, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52), center Josh Myers (71), offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) line up during the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Ohio State won 52-3. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

1033009072 Oh Col Skybox

247Sports Composite Rating .9876

Wyatt Davis was a 5-star recruit from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He was a two-time All-American during his time in Columbus and is one of the best guards in Ohio State history. He'll be doing his thing in the NFL next season and has a real good shot at being an extremely productive pro. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1388324251212582915

Donovan Jackson, Class of 2021

Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7.

Osu19wis Ac 50

247Sports Composite Rating .9902

Donovan Jackson was a 5-star recruit from Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas. We have yet to see him hit the field for the Buckeyes, but expectations are extremely high. He'll be looking to make a name for himself on day one on the banks of the Olentangy. https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1416816285158019073 [listicle id=54382] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1