Top ten rated Ohio State wide receiver recruits since 2000

We have been having a great time diving into Ohio State’s history in recruiting, and after diving into the quarterbacks and the running backs we go into the deep water of the last 20 years of recruiting at the wide receiver position.

This list is a bit insane because so many of the names that come up are currently enrolled or are an extremely recent. A few notable names that just made the cut are Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Devin Smith, but the names that we will provide were stars, too.

Here are your top 20 rated Ohio State receiver commitments over the last 20 years or so.

Austin Mack, Class of 2016

Dec. 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Austin Mack (11) during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9649

Austin Mack was a former four-star prospect from Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He saw the field early as a true freshman playing mostly on special teams, but injuries held him back for the majority of his collegiate career. Mack went undrafted in 2020, but is making a name for himself with the New York Giants. https://twitter.com/11W/status/1325502363675865091

Angelo Chattams, Class of 2001

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans; Ohio State Buckeyes logo prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Louisiana Superdome. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9681

Angelo Chattams was a four-star recruit out of Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, Ohio. He was with the Buckeyes his freshman season and saw action in nine games, but was forced to leave the program after his freshman year due to legal issues involving a theft.

Gee Scott Jr., Class of 2020

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. (13) makes a catch in a drill during practice at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 3, 2020.

247Sports Composite Rating .9702

Gee Scott Jr. was a four-star recruit out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, and is still a Buckeye. Scott was one of the more polished receivers to come out of high school, but, with the logjam at receiver, Scott has elected to move to the tight end position in an effort to see the field sooner. He could be a matchup nightmare if he develops to match his skills. https://twitter.com/bunch_nuts/status/1372295944037863425

DeVier Posey, Class of 2008

Jan. 2, 2012; Tallahassee, Florida; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver DeVier Posey (8) fumbles the ball after pressure from Florida Gators cornerback Loucheiz Purifoy (15) during the second half of the 2012 Gator Bowl at EverBank Field. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9769

DeVier Posey was a four-star prospect from LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is underrated and is statistically one of the most talented receivers in Ohio State history. He started every game as a sophomore, and it's a shame he is likely most remembered for being suspended in 2011 for selling memorabilia. https://twitter.com/Dubsco/status/1414289429254983683

Trevon Grimes, Class of 2017

Dec. 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia; Florida Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) reacts during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9806

Trevon Grimes was a four-star prospect from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He saw action as a freshman, but quickly saw the writing on the wall and transferred to Florida. He underwhelmed at Florida as well and went undrafted in 2021. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1355605896349560842

Jalin Marshall, Class of 2013

Jan. 1, 2016; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jalin Marshall (7) bobbles a pass in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The pass resulted in a completion. Ohio State won 44-28. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9839

Jalin Marshall was a five-star prospect from Middletown, Ohio. He came out swinging after being redshirted, recording the second-most receptions by a freshman in school history right behind Cris Carter. That may have been the peak of his career though. He declared for the NFL with two seasons remaining and went undrafted in 2016. https://twitter.com/AndrewMLind/status/1330666797914333185

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Class of 2020

Team Buckeye wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) eludes Team Brutus cornerback Cameron Martinez (10) during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

247Sports Composite Rating .9856

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a five-star recruit from Rockwall, Texas. Smith-Njigba is still enjoying his collegiate career with the Buckeyes and will be going into his sophomore season. He has a solid chance to be a starter this fall and have a breakout campaign. https://twitter.com/CleBuckeye23/status/1320082138591625216

Garrett Wilson, Class of 2019

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

247Sports Composite Rating .9903

Garrett Wilson was a five-star recruit from Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, and is likely going to go down as one of the best receivers in Ohio State history. Most expect Wilson to continue his collegiate dominance in 2021 and be a potential first-round draft choice. https://twitter.com/dctf/status/1413596569996349442

Emeka Egbuka, Class of 2021

Team Brutus wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) runs upfield after a catch during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

247Sports Composite Rating .9946

Emeka Egbuka was a five-star recruit from Steilacoom, Washington, and despite enrolling early and allowing everyone a peek at his potential during the spring game, we are still waiting anxiously to see what the star does on Saturdays. He showed flashes of what he could be in the spring game, but he may have to wait his turn to be featured in the offense. https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB/status/1381996484141277186

Julian Fleming, Class of 2020

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP national championship game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9979

Julian Fleming was a five-star recruit from Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania. He is still enrolled at Ohio State but has yet to make the impact most expected due to injuries. There is still time for Fleming to break through, and he'll get his chance at some point. https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1340347556589649921 [listicle id=53650] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

