Top ten rated Ohio State tight end recruits since 2000

We have had a blast walking down memory lane and diving into some of the more decorated and highly recruited prospects in Ohio State football history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, but we wanted to look into the tight ends this time.

As we discussed previously, 247Sports only allows us to go back to the year 2000, but that is still two decades worth of prospects to revisit. We will provide the list of the top ten highest-ranked tight ends of the past 20 years, but some interesting names that just missed the cut include, Reid Fragel and Jeff Heuerman.

Kierre Hawkins, Class of 2016

247Sports Composite Rating .8919

Kierre Hawkins was a 4-star prospect from Maple Heights, Ohio. Obviously, as you can tell from the tweet above, Hawkins transferred to Youngstown State after riding the bench for two years while in Columbus.

R.J. Coleman, Class of 2002

Ohio State's R.J. Coleman, front left, and Bam Childress, right, celebrate the Buckeyes' 31-24 win over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 3, 2003. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

247Sports Composite Rating .9000

R.J. Coleman was a 4-star prospect from Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Despite being an extremely sought-after recruit, Coleman had a less than spectacular career for the Buckeyes.

Nick Vannett, Class of 2011

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Cardale Jones (12) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 12, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)

247Sports Composite Rating .9116

Nick Vannett was a 4-star recruit from Westerville Central High School in Westerville, Ohio. Vannett had an extremely productive collegiate career. After redshirting his first year, Vannett played in 53 games and was a vital part of their CFP National Championship run. Vannett was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Luke Farrell, Class of 2016

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Luke Farrell was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine.

247Sports Composite Rating .9233

Luke Farrell was a 4-star prospect from Perry, Ohio, and didn't have the most statistically pleasing career, but he was a valuable asset and was reunited with Urban Meyer when he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rory Nicol, Class of 2004

Jan. 5, 2009; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end (88) Rory Nicol drops a two point conversion pass attempt in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Texas defeated Ohio State 24-21.Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9339

Rory Nicol was a 4-star prospect from Beaver Area High School in Beaver, Pennsylvania. Nicol didn't have the career most projected him to have, but he was a three-year starter that was a solid contributor.

Jake Hausmann, Class of 2016

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jake Hausmann (81) reacts after losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9439

Jake Hausmann was a 4-star prospect out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hausmann also had a less-than superstar quality career but played a role nonetheless.

Marcus Baugh, Class of 2013

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Marcus Baugh (85) runs after a reception against Southern California Trojans safety Chris Hawkins (4) in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9615

Marcus Baugh was a 4-star prospect from John W. North High School in Riverside, California. Another slightly underwhelming prospect, Baugh did finish his collegiate career with 52 career receptions, which all came in his last two seasons.

Jake Stoneburner, Class of 2008

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jake Stoneburner (11) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating .9637

Jake Stoneburner was a 4-star recruit out of Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio. He was another in a line of highly recruited tight ends to disappoint just a tiny bit, but he did finish his career with 53 receptions.

Jeremy Ruckert, Class of 2018

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) runs over Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

247Sports Composite Rating .9810

Jeremy Ruckert was a 4-star prospect out of Lindenhurst, New York, and has another season left to display his talents. Last year, Ruckert snagged 13 receptions. He may be poised to blow up this fall.

Louis Irizarry, Class of 2003

CINCINNATI - 2008: Louis Irizarry of the Cincinnati Bengals poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Getty Images)

247Sports Composite Rating .9833

Louis Irizarry was a 5-star prospect out of Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio. Irizarry was labeled the next Kellen Winslow but had some off-field issues that involved the law, which forced him to transfer to Youngstown State.

