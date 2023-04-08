Top ten quarterback Air Noland to announce college decision Saturday night, Buckeyes in thick of it

It’s been an interesting recruiting cycle for Ohio State. There have been huge perceived wins that have resulted in flips, a bit of a slow start to the 2024 class, and now a recent surge in commitments that has vaulted the Buckeyes up inside the top five with the potential of landing many more high-value targets soon.

One of those high-priories is at quarterback where Ryan Day and staff have been looking to make a splash with high 4-star quarterback Air Noland, out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairborn, Georgia. He not be rated as a 5-star but his ceiling is a high one with a very quick release and elite athleticism as a Southpaw.

And yeah, Ohio State is among the schools — if not THE favored school — to land his services when he announces on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. ET. Noland will make his decision known on 247Sports YouTube channel. And while the Buckeyes seem to be the trending pick, the other finalists that Noland will be choosing between include Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas, Miami (FL), Oregon, and Texas A&M.

If Ohio State gets some good news on Saturday, it should make the 2024 class a top-three one and right there as it chases Michigan for the best in the Big Ten. We’ll have coverage as it happens, so come back and check things out.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire