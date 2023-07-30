Top ten Ohio State wide receivers over the last ten years

We have started a new series here at Buckeyes Wire of ranking the top players at each position for Ohio State over the last 10 years. Up next: wide receivers.

No program in college football has had as much talent at wide receiver in recent memory as Ohio State. This is evidenced by the fact that this list is being expanded from a top five to a top ten list.

The list includes wide receivers who lasted played for Ohio State in the 2013 season or later. Many of these players have gone on to become stars at the NFL level, but this list is based on what they did for the Buckeyes.

This was a difficult ranking to produce as there are many wide receivers deserving of praise, but here’s how it all shook out.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2015 – 2018

Coming in at No. 10 on this list is Terry McLaurin who has gone on to develop into a star in the NFL for the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin was a part of the Buckeyes’ prolific passing attack in 2018. He averaged a ridiculous 20 yards per catch and hauled in 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

K.J. Hill

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2015-2019

K.J. Hill may not be as big of a name as most of the players on this list, but he still had a tremendous career for the Buckeyes.

Hill was a key piece for the passing attack for three straight seasons, finishing second on the team in receiving in 2017, 2018, and 2019. With 2,332 career receiving yards, he sits at No. 7 all-time in receiving yards and No. 1 in the total number of receptions in Ohio State history.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2015-2018

Parris Campbell was a very fun player to watch at Ohio State. He was one of the most dynamic and speedy receivers in college football.

Campbell wasn’t just entertaining to watch but was a very productive receiver for the Buckeyes. leading the team in receiving yards in 2017 with 584 yards and again in 2018 with 1,063 yards.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2012-2015

Michael Thomas was hard to find a spot for on this list. He was a star for the Buckeyes and went on to be a star in the NFL for the Saints, however, with so much star power at this position for Ohio State he lands at No. 7.

Thomas was a part of the 2014 national title-winning team where he was second on the team in receiving with 799 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also productive in 2015 leading the team in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Devin Smith

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2011-2014

Devin Smith may not have as much NFL success as other receivers on this list, but he was a star for the Buckeyes, and that’s really what this ranking is all about — what each did in the Scarlet and Gray.

Smith was a four-year starter at Ohio State including his last season when he led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns for the 2014 national title-winning team. His 28.2 yards per catch showcased the deep threat element that he brought to the offense which was a major factor for that offense.

Emeka Egbuka

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2021-Current

Emeka Egbuka’s resume isn’t complete just yet as he still has another year for the Buckeyes. His last season was good enough for him to claim a top-five spot even if he’s overshadowed by another player you’ll see on this ranking.

Egbuka is an elite route runner who can separate at all levels of the field. Last season he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. A replication or improvement upon last season for Egbuka could give him a strong case to be top three on this list.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2020-2022

After a hamstring injury limited him to just a few games last season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed a chance to cement his legacy as one of the very best receivers to ever come through the program. What he did in a short time was still great.

His 2021 season is strong enough to land him at No. 4 on this very arbitrary list. JSN set an all-time big ten record with 1,606 receiving yards in a season, including a legendary 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2018-2021

Few receivers can say they had a better career at Ohio State than Chris Olave. He broke on the scene when he caught two touchdowns against Michigan in 2018 and he went on to be one of the best receivers in program history.

He led the team in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons with 840 in 2019 and 729 in 2020. In 2021 he Olave career highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2019-2021

Garrett Wilson’s skillset as a receiver is about as complete as you’re going to find. He’s an elite route runner, with an elite ability to change direction and speed, has phenomenal after-the-catch ability, and he can win on contested catches.

Wilson’s career at Ohio State was very strong and it started when he got on campus. He made an impact as a true freshman and was one of the top receivers in college football by his sophomore campaign. His best season came in 2021 where had 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why it Makes Sense

Years Played | 2021-Current

Putting Harrison Jr. at No. 1 on this list may seem extreme because his career at Ohio State is incomplete, however, his skill set is quite simply unmatched. He has the talent to be a superstar in the NFL with his elite combination of size, speed, change of direction, and hands.

Harrison Jr. was college football’s best receiver last season, totaling 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The expectations for him heading next season are sky-high and with another stellar year, his legacy could be cemented as the best receiver to ever come through the program.

