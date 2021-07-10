Top ten Ohio State rated quarterback recruits since 2000

We have been diving into the history of Ohio State football recruiting and despite 247Sports only tracking recruiting rankings since about the year 2000, it will still be interesting to take a dive into the most coveted quarterback high school recruits of the last two decades.

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to discuss Art Schlichter and how Woody Hayes changed the offense to get him to Ohio State, or Joe Pickens who went on to ride the bench and transfer to Duke, but there are still some interesting names to check in on.

Also, for this list, we’re not yet counting anything past the 2021 class since 2022 and beyond has yet to sign a national letter of intent. So yeah, Quinn Ewers would be on top of this list if that were so as a perfect 1.000 prospect.

So let’s hammer through the top ten quarterback signings at Ohio State since the recruiting types were measuring all the shenanigans.

Troy Smith, Class of 2002

Jan 8, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback (10) Troy Smith talks to head coach Jim Tressel in the second half of the BCS National Championship game against the Florida Gators at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Florida won the game 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Matthew Emmons

Troy Smith was a four-star prospect out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He went on to have an extremely decorated career that included the Heisman Trophy, Chic Harley Award, and Walter Camp Award. Smith was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. Oh yeah, he also won a Heisman Trophy which we hear isn't a bad deal. https://twitter.com/MekkaDonMusic/status/1229192942902009856

Joe Burrow, Class of 2015

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Joe Burrow (10) throws prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow was a four-star prospect out of Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio, and had one of the greatest seasons of a quarterback in college football history. Unfortunately, Burrow did not achieve that honor for Ohio State. After losing the quarterback battle to Dwayne Haskins, Burrow transferred to LSU and eventually took home the CFP National Championship, the CFP National Championship MVP, and Heisman Trophy. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1412441710387421191

J.T. Barrett, Class of 2013

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is knocked to the ground by Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

College Football Playoff Semifinal 2016 Fiesta Bowl

J.T. Barrett was a four-star prospect out of Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas and was another prospect with an extremely decorated career. Barrett was a part of the 2015 CFP National Championship team and took home the Chicago Tribune Silver Football once and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award three times. https://twitter.com/espn/status/924655922236002306

Dwayne Haskins, Class of 2016

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Washington Huskies the 2019 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Washington 28-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Haskins was a four-star prospect out of The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, and is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State history -- at least for one season. Haskins won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football along with the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year Award, and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award. He was also a Heisman finalist and shattered the single-season passing records at OSU and in the Big Ten. https://twitter.com/sdextrasmedia/status/1413486726119452681

Tate Martell, Class of 2017

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell (18) is tackled short of the goalline by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Noah Furbush (59) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Tate Martell was a four-star prospect from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, and his high school tape was electric. Unfortunately, that never translated to the college game. Martell transferred from Ohio State to Miami when it was clear that Justin Fields was going to be the guy. He never did enough to earn the starting spot with the Hurricanes and is still evaluating his options today. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1354484585317490688

C.J. Stroud, Class of 2020

Team Brutus quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

C.J. Stroud was a four-star prospect out of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and has yet to take a snap for the Buckeyes. Stroud is the favorite to win the starting gig and has big expectations. He's a dual-threat, late riser that has a big arm and might be the next good one on the banks of the Olentangy. https://twitter.com/Dan_Hope/status/1400177321395490826

Justin Zwick, Class of 2002

Jan 8, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State quarterback (12) Justin Zwick against the Florida Gators during the BCS National Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Florida defeated Ohio State 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

Justin Zwick is a former five-star recruit from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. He started his sophomore season for the Buckeyes, but an injury allowed Troy Smith to get a shot and we all know how the story played out from there. https://twitter.com/MrOH1O/status/1296423129003196416

Braxton Miller, Class of 2011

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to tackle in the first quarter in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Miller was a former five-star recruit out of Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio who was as electric as they come at the quarterback spot. He moved to wide receiver his senior season because of a shoulder injury and provided us all with a GIF for the ages. Miller was a part of the 2015 CFP national championship squad, won Big Ten MVP twice, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year twice. https://twitter.com/BarstoolOSU/status/1407850935322394625

Kyle McCord, Class of 2021

Kyle McCord is a true freshman and completed 12 of 17 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

Kyle McCord is a five-star recruit from St. Joseph's High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has yet to take a snap for the Buckeyes either, but we were able to get a glimpse of his rare arm strength during the spring game and he's in the mix to become the starter of the future down the road. https://twitter.com/kylemccord16/status/1413595115889823754

Terrelle Pryor, Class of 2008

April 23, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (right) listens to head coach Jim Tressel during the spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Terrelle Pryor was the Holy Grail of high school recruits as a big five-star out of Jeannette, Pennsylvania. He was explosive early in his career, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Pryor won the job over Todd Boeckman and never looked back. The end of his career might be one to forget for some off-the-field issues, but there's no denying the talent and athleticism he possessed. https://twitter.com/JRAMNOTTHAGOAT/status/1383292899509506049

