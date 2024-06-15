The top ten fastest goals in Euros history: Bajrami, Shaw, Shearer

Nedim Bajrami created history on Saturday by scoring the fastest goal in Euros history.

The Albanian intercepted a throw-in from Federico Dimarco before firing the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the Italian net after just 22 seconds of their Euro 2024 group stage encounter.

The Azzurri wasted little time in flipping the game on its head, scoring twice in the following 15 minutes through Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella. But Bajrami will always have his name in the record books regardless of the end result.

It’s easily the quickest goal in the history of the European Championship, the previous record held by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko. The former CSKA Moscow striker scored after 67 seconds of their Euro 2004 group game against Greece.

It might be a while before we see Bajrami’s effort bettered, although it was a day of record breaking at the Euros, as Spain’s Lamine Yamal became the both the youngest player to play and provide an assist in the competition’s history against Croatia.

The ten fastest goals in Euros history:

=9. Alan Shearer – 134 seconds

Pipping Michael Owen onto this list by a mere 11 seconds, Alan Shearer scored one of the fastest goals of his career at Euro 1996. Against Germany in the semi-finals, the Newcastle United legend swooped in to meet Tony Adams’ header off a Paul Gascoigne corner to give the Three Lions an early lead.

England could not capitalise on their brilliant start however, as they went on to lose 6-5 on penalties.

=9. Petr Jiráček – 134 seconds

Czechia wasted little time in splitting the Greek defence at Euro 2012, finding Petr Jiráček whose shot went in off the goalkeeper. The Czechs went on to win 2-1.

8. Sergei Aleinikov – 127 seconds

England were knocked out of the group phase at Euro 1988 when they were swept aside by the Soviet Union in Germany. Sergei Aleinikov dispossessed Glenn Hoddle before firing past Chris Woods in goal.

7. Robbie Brady – 120 seconds

Ireland’s reward for upsetting Italy in the group stages of Euro 2016 was a meeting with hosts France, the favourites to win the competition.

The Boys In Green put themselves in position for a huge shock though, after being awarded a penalty inside the first two minutes. Former Manchester United and Hull City player Robbie Brady stepped up to convert from the spot, but an Antoine Griezmann brace in the second half saw Les Bleus progress to the quarter-finals.

6. Luke Shaw – 116 seconds

England fans dared to dream after Luke Shaw’s early goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. The Manchester United left-back finished off a sweeping move from Gareth Southgate’s men to stun the Italians.

The Azzurri managed to compose themselves, finding an equaliser through Leonardo Bonucci in the 67th minute. Roberto Mancini’s side went on to win the decider at Wembley following a penalty shootout – reminiscent of their semi-final disappointment 15 years prior.

5. Robert Lewandowski – 100 seconds

The then-Bayern Munich striker opened his account at Euro 2016 after one minute and 40 seconds of Poland’s round of 16 clash with Portugal. Renato Sanches equalised in the 33rd minute before the Portuguese won the game via penalty shootout.

4. Yussuf Poulsen – 99 seconds

After losing their opening group game of Euro 2020 to Finland, Denmark were in need of a result against Belgium. They got off to the perfect start when Yussuf Poulsen fired past Thibaut Courtois, but ultimately lost the game 2-1.

3. Emil Forsberg – 82 seconds

The Swedish midfielder helped his side top their group at Euro 2020 with key goals, including one after 82 seconds in their final game against Poland. The ball ricocheted in the box before Forsberg drilled it past former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

2. Dmitri Kirichenko – 67 seconds

It’s one of those results that has long been reduced to the dustbin of football history, but Russia were the only team to beat Euro 2004 champions Greece on their way to unlikely glory in Portugal.

The Russians were already eliminated by the time the two sides met, but Dmitri Kirichenko gave them something to go home with after his lightning quick goal helped them to victory in a group that also included the hosts and Spain.

1. Nedim Bajrami – 22 seconds

Although the opening exchanges promised so much, Italy and Albania turned out to be a less-than-thrilling contest. Regardless, Bajrami ensured the game will go down in history after he stunned the Azzurri almost directly from kickoff. Donnarumma was helpless to stop the Sassuolo attacker’s wicked strike to open the scoring.

