TOP TEN! FAMU football tabbed as one of the nation's best in latest FCS rankings

Florida A&M wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread (10) and Marcus Riley celebrates Riley's 49-yard touchdown catch in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Florida A&M is a top-ten football team in the nation.

On Monday, the Football Championship Coaches Poll announced that the Rattlers are ranked ninth in its Week 11 polls that elevated FAMU’s No. 13 spot last week.

The Rattlers’ ninth ranking comes on the heels of winning seven consecutive games, most recently beating Alabama A&M 42-28 last Saturday. The victory clinched FAMU a berth to host Dec. 2's Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

FAMU is tabbed two spots behind fellow HBCU North Carolina Central, which is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Those are the only two HBCU football teams featured in the 25-team poll.

If both win their respective conferences, FAMU and NCCU can meet at Dec. 16's HBCU Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, which decides the Black College Football National Champion.

🚨 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗧𝗘𝗡 🚨



The Rattlers have cracked the top ten coming in at nine in the @WeAreAFCA Coaches Poll.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/VVZcPCaDQH — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) November 6, 2023

Since FAMU head coach Willie Simmons’ 2018 arrival, the Rattlers have been a constant in national rankings.

The Rattlers have appeared in the top 25 in four of five of Simmons’ seasons. The expectation is his first year in 2018 (2020 season COVID-cancelled).

In 2021, the FCS Coaches Poll 22nd-ranked FAMU made the league’s playoffs, faltering in the first round to Southeastern Louisiana. In 2022, the Rattlers finished the year 23rd but didn’t make the FCS’ 24-team postseason bracket.

2019 saw FAMU’s highest ranking in the Simmons era, however. The Rattlers were ranked 12th in Week 12, a season they finished 9-2. A self-imposed postseason ban prevented them from continuing the season.

The ninth-ranked Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) host Division II Lincoln Oaklanders (0-11) in a Week 11 non-conference game at Bragg Stadium on Saturday. It will be FAMU’s final regular-season home game.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Rattlers+.

Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Lincoln (0-11) Game Information

Florida A&M players celebrates Lovie Jenkins (1) 15-yard special teams touchdown Alabama A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to watch: Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers crack top 10 in latest FCS Coaches Poll