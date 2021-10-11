What the top ten of the College Football Playoff might have looked like after Week 6

For all intents and purposes, the college football season is halfway over. That means we’re getting closer and closer to the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on November 2. By then, we’ll have a much better idea of who stacks up where because Ohio State will have played Penn State, Michigan will have done battle against Michigan State, and other key matchups across the country will have taken place.

But we’re not waiting until then to speculate, because well — that’s one of the things we do best in throwing caution to the wind. There’s still a lot that will transpire in the next few weeks during this zainey college football season, but here’s what we think the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings could have been if released after Week 6.

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Ohio State continues march up the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State has continued to look fantastic and pass the eye test, but there’s still not a statement win. There will be plenty of opportunity for one with the loaded and highly ranked Big Ten East to deal with, but for now, OSU just sneaks into the top ten until we start to see ranked wins.

Oregon Ducks (4-1)

Ohio State unit grades and individual snap counts for loss to Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Story continues

Oregon didn’t look very impressive in the loss to Stanford, but it still has one of the best wins of the season, over a highly ranked Ohio State team on the road. That holds water with the CFP committee, so the Ducks would slide into the top ten ahead of the Buckeyes because of the head-to-head.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Penn State’s Brandon Smith almost comes up with an interception in the second quarter against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

The committee does seem to value close losses against quality competition, but mostly when it comes to the SEC. There’s still a perception out there that the top teams in the Big Ten might be overrated, and a loss to Iowa, albeit a close one on the road, would knock Penn State down the rankings but still keep it in the top ten.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Kentucky has a very good win against Florida and is still undefeated as an SEC squad. Like it or not, there is a sometimes unintentional SEC bias, so the Wildcats would get a little extra credit for beating a Gator squad that came just two points away from upsetting Alabama. We’ll know more about Big Blue against Georgia this weekend.

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua talks to defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) and Michigan linebacker David Ojabo (55) during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Reason for the Ranking

I’m still not sure whether I believe Michigan is really a top ten team, but it just keeps winning. In a league deep and top-heavy league, being unbeaten would be enough for the committee to give the Wolverines the benefit of the doubt. They need to make a statement win somewhere along the way though, and that opportunity will come soon enough.

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

If you think that the CFP committee would be willing to drop Alabama after a loss to an unranked SEC team, you haven’t been paying attention. In some regards, the Tide have earned the benefit of the doubt, but there’s no denying the free pass the program often gets. All you have to do is look at the AP and Coaches Polls to see that the fall wouldn’t be that far. The national brand and history plays well.

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Cincinnati has passed every test on the season with flying colors, including an impressive win on the road against Notre Dame. Right or wrong, its playoff fate probably rests in how well the Irish finish the season. For now, there’s hope, and as long as the Bearcats keep winning, they’ll be in the picture.

Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Oklahoma’s Tyrese Robinson (52) celebrates with Kennedy Brooks (26) after a touchdown during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Oklahoma has found a way to win in some of the ugliest ways this year, but you have to give the Sooners credit for finding a way. It looked for all the world like they would fall from the ranks of the unbeaten but has a furious rally to knock off rival Texas on Saturday. Being undefeated in a Power 5 conference at this point in the season is enough to keep you up among the best in the eyes of the committee.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Iowa owns the best win of any team in the top ten and as such, would be very high in the CFP rankings. There’s still a lot of work to do, but the Hawkeyes’ ability to create turnovers and play sound defense have them in a position to crash the party if they can get past a few more tough games.

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

There’s no denying that the Georgia Bulldogs have looked more impressive than any other team in the country this year. While the offense may still be figuring things out, the defense is a dominant unit that is going to create challenges for any team out there. It’s hard to see the Bulldogs losing until it gets to Atlanta. Funnier things have happened, but they are the class of college football right now with the eye test, metrics, and anything else you want to use as a separating measurement.

[listicle id=62924]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1