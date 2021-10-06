What the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings could have looked like after Week 5

We’re still weeks away from getting a peek at the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, but we like to take a stab at what they might look like each week on our own.

There’s still not a ton of games to evaluate teams, but we’re starting to get a better idea of which teams are going to be in the mix. There’s still time for teams to fall off a cliff, and others to rise up, but more or less, most of what you see in the top ten will be the teams duking it out for those coveted four spots in the CFP.

So, based on another wild week, we play CFP Committee and try to sort out what the top ten might have looked like after Week 5. Here we go …

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)

Ohio State up in AP Top 25 College Football Poll with win over Rutgers

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State looks like a team on the rise, and you can make a case that the Buckeyes could be higher here based on the eye test and game control over the past two weeks. However, the loss to Oregon and struggling defense still hangs over the ability to be ranked higher for now. But, watch out in the future.

Oregon Ducks (4-1)

Ohio State unit grades and individual snap counts for loss to Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

I don’t know if Oregon would beat Ohio State if the game were played today, but the reality is that the Ducks did and still have that win on the resume. As such, the CFP committee would have most likely taken that into account as a head-to-head and placed Oregon a spot ahead of OSU.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Story continues

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

The combination of Kentucky’s win over a Florida team that came a two-point conversion away from Alabama, added with the undefeated 5-0 record would have vaulted the Wildcats into the top ten. It’s really the only eye-popping result on the schedule, but it’s a big one.

Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Despite some of the challenges we’ve seen from Michigan at certain points of games, the Wolverines still remain undefeated and have looked good doing so. Being undefeated in the Big Ten, but without a turn-the-head victory leaves Michigan right about here.

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)

OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Oklahoma hasn’t looked as impressive as many would have thought or liked, but the Sooners are still unbeaten, and the name brand has always played well with the CFP Committee. We’ll know more about Oklahoma later down the line, but the Big 12 doesn’t look to have a beast this year.

Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Like it or not, Cincinnati is a real player now in the race for the College Football Playoff after beating a Notre Dame team in South Bend that was thought highly of. The Bearcats might still need a little help to get into the party, but this might be the year where the invitation is in the envelope ready to send. If you believe the Irish was a top ten team, then Cincy has one of the biggest wins of the year in college football. But, that’s why we let things play out.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Being that it’s still fairly early in the year, Penn State has wins that would have played well to the committee. The win over a ranked SEC team in Auburn, plus the win on the road at Wisconsin still holds water for now because of the environment and defense. Obviously, the Nittany Lions have a big opportunity ahead of them this weekend against Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

It’s not hard to see why Iowa is ranked so highly. The defense has been otherworldly with forcing mistakes upon opponents. The offense might not be putting on laser light shows, but it compliments the defense. The Hawkeyes’ worst showings have been a pair of ten-point wins vs. Colorado State and Iowa State. Other than that, they’ve looked fantastic.

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Georgia has had the best defense in the country so far, and it’s hard to imagine any team putting up too many points on the Bulldogs. The Clemson win at the beginning of the year doesn’t look as great anymore, but taking a very good Arkansas team behind the woodshed and dominating everyone else does.

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Alabama might be young, but the Tide still has plenty of talent on display with some extremely impressive performances. There was the scare against Florida, but everything else has Crimson Tide dynasty stamped all over it again.

[listicle id=62228]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1