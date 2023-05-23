Top ten: The best ten games of Brian Battie’s career at South Florida

The transfer portal has been kind to Auburn, as they have been able to fill key needs by landing experienced talent.

After taking a look back at quarterback Payton Thorne’s top games as Michigan State’s signal caller, it is time now to view the history of another productive member of Auburn’s transfer haul, Brian Battie.

Battie appeared in 31 games during his three-year career as a running back at South Florida, where he would rush for a total of 1,841 yards. His best season was in 2022 when he rushed for 1,185 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Also in 2022, he would rush for over 100 yards in seven games.

He was also a threat in the return game as well by racking up 1,427 yards on 52 kick returns. He also scored three touchdowns in 2021 on kick returns.

Battie will no doubt be an asset to the Auburn offense. Here’s a look at his best moments during his time as a South Florida Bull according to data from Pro Football Focus.

Nov. 7, 2020 at Memphis

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 73.4

We kick off the list with Battie’s introduction to the college football world, a 34-33 loss to Memphis during his freshman season. Up to that point, Battie had just rushed for 68 yards on eight carries in four games. In the Memphis game, he rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries. He would gradually increase his load over the Bulls’ final two games of the season, eventually rushing for 100 yards and his first touchdown.

Sept. 17, 2022 at Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

PFF Grade: 73.6

The first game of Battie’s banner 2022 season that we will discuss is his 150-yard performance against the Florida Gators at the Swamp. At the time, it was Battie’s best rushing output of his career. However, he would top that just a few games later. Battie would rush for over 100 yards in seven of South Florida’s 12 games in 2022.

Nov. 27, 2020 vs. UCF

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.1

Two slides prior, we discussed how Battie managed to reach 76 rushing yards in a tough loss to Memphis, but would eventually reach the 100 yard mark and would score his first touchdown. He did just that against rival UCF on the final game of the 2020 season. He rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries, and rushed for a score. It would be the first time that he would reach the century mark and would rush for a score.

Oct. 29, 2022 at Houston

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 77.3

Despite losing to Houston on the road, Battie was productive in multiple aspects for the Bulls in this game. He rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries, and recorded a season-high two touchdowns. He also reeled in a season-high four catches for 47 yards.

Sept. 12, 2020 vs. The Citadel

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 78.1

The No. 6 spot on the top 10 list is Battie’s first ever game as a USF Bull. His collegiate career began with a bang as he rushed for 43 yards on four carries in his debut, with South Florida winning, 27-6.

Sept. 10, 2022 vs. Howard

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 78.3

After rushing for just 14 yards on three carries in USF’s season-opening loss to BYU, Battie got back on track in the second game of the season in a 42-20 win over Howard. Battie would rush for 105 yards and a touchdown. His longest run of the game would be a 60 yard dash.

Nov. 18, 2022 at Tulsa

AP Photo/Scott Audette

PFF Grade: 79.6

Battie’s best game as far as rushing yards goes was, ironically, against his new offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery. Battie rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 48-42 loss to Tulsa last season. His 169-yard game would be game four of a five-game stretch where he would rush for 100 yards or more in a game.

Sept. 18, 2021 vs. Florida A&M

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

PFF Grade: 79.8

Battie’s only game of 100-or-more yards in 2021 was in South Florida’s 38-17 win over Florida A&M in mid-September. Battie rushed for 110 yards on ten carries, and failed to score a touchdown in the game.

Nov. 26, 2022 vs UCF

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 84.4

The No. 2 game of Battie’s USF career is the last game as a member of the Bulls’ roster. In the 2022 finale, Battie rushed for 144 yards on 19 carries and a 14-yard touchdown scamper. His effort was not enough to lift the Bulls to a win, as the Knights took down USF, 46-39.

Nov. 5, 2022 at Temple

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 84.9

The best game of Battie’s career at USF according to Pro Football Focus is last season’s game at Temple, when he rushed for 129 yards on 19 touches.

